Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Carson Uitermarkt – Knoxville Boys Basketball January 4, 2023
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is on a roll, winning their last 6 games and getting to this point their biggest win of the season in a 63-57 victory over previously unbeaten Eddyville-Blaeksburg-Fremont on Tuesday. Junior player Carson Uitermarkt talked with Derek Cardwell about the season and what is ahead for the Panthers on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Swimming Defeats SE Polk, Basketball Splits at Grinnell
The Indianola boys swimming team defeated Southeast Polk Tuesday night on the road 86.5 to 83.5 in a nailbiter, while the Indians basketball teams split on the road at Grinnell, the girls falling 51-50 and the boys dominating 68-38 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The boys swimmers took home...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Begins 2nd Leg Of The Basketball Season At Murray Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will head to Murray tonight to face the Mustangs to begin the second part of the basketball season. The Melcher-Dallas girls are 3-4, but have won their last three and hope to take that momentum plus getting better at some key points by Coach Kelsey Goff in the break. The boys also bring a winning streak into tonight’s contest as the Saints hope to pick up where they left off before the break. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports they need to be ready to go since there will be several games packed into a short amount of time.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Swept By Murray
It was a disappointing return to action for the Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads on Tuesday as both fell to Murray 39-37 in the girls game, and 47-33 for the boys. The girls held an eight point lead with 4:00 remaining, but Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports they got lazy on defense, and did not run the offense well. Kasyn Reed scored 13 points while Paetyn Anderson scored 12. The boys fell 47-33 with Owen Suntken getting 20 of the Saints 33 points. Melcher-Dallas heads to Orient-Macksburg on Friday.
kniakrls.com
Trojans Knock off Panorama as Four Hit Double Digits
The Pleasantville varsity boys’ basketball team opened the new year with a 76-67 West Central Activities Conference win on the road Tuesday evening. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps said it was a physical game and a great team win. The Trojans had one of their best balanced scoring performances of the season. Dyson Leerhoff tossed in a team high 25 points for the Trojans.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk basketball teams fall to DC-G; Bowlers defeated by Bondurant-Farrar
The Norwalk basketball and bowling teams were all defeated on Tuesday as the 2022-2023 winter sports season resumed. The Warrior basketball teams both lost home games vs. Dallas Center-Grimes – the girls falling 63-37 and the boys losing 57-46. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Travel to Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams battle the Beavers of Buena Vista this evening in American Rivers Conference play, their first games of 2023. The Storm men are battling for a top spot in the conference, sitting just a game back in the conference standings at 2-1, while BV is off to a rough start at 1-3. The Storm women have work to do to get out of the basement of the conference standings, beginning the season 0-3, but will have a chance to do so against a BV team that they haven’t dropped a game against since 2018. The women’s contest begins at 5:30pm, with the men to follow.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Squads in American Rivers Conference Standings
The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Relying On Defense Moving Forward
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will take a three game winning streak into the second part of the season with a road trip to Murray on Tuesday. In the three game winning streak the Saints have averaged 48 points per game and allowing only 30. Addi Wadle has also opened up scoring in the last three and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Wadle is starting to trust her teammates more with making plays and taking that pressure off of her. Goff says defense will be the heavy emphasis moving forward knowing they have not shot the ball well. The Saints game with Murray will begin at 6:00.
kniakrls.com
Central at #11 in National Wrestling Dual Rankings
Before starting the second half of its season, the Central College wrestling team is at #11 in the newest edition of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III dual rankings. The NWCA releases both a tournament and a dual team national rankings and this is the second week of the...
kniakrls.com
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
kniakrls.com
Indianola 2023 First Week Preview
The Indianola boys and girls athletes will get back into action this week after the holiday break. The girls and boys basketball teams will get things started with a road trip to Little Hawkeye Conference Grinnell. The girls are ranked 7th in class 4A, while the boys are ranked 6th in class 4A.
kniakrls.com
Pella Athletics Returns in Full Force This Week
The calendar has flipped to 2023 and the athletes wearing green and white have a busy week ahead. A Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader starts the new year on the short trek southeast to Oskaloosa Tuesday for the Dutch. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. The wrestlers from...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock
Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
kniakrls.com
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
kniakrls.com
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
kniakrls.com
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
Comments / 0