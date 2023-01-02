Eager to ease historic political tensions between Blacks and Hispanics, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday endorsed millionaire businessman Willie Wilson for mayor of Chicago. One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics, Lopez was the first to join the crowded race to unseat her. He was also the first to drop out of the race — on Nov. 21 — arguing on that day that having the “maturity” to put his “ego” aside and narrow the field would increase the chances of defeating an incumbent he called “destructive and dangerous for this city.”

