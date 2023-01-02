ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ald. Ray Lopez Backs Willie Wilson For Mayor

Eager to ease historic political tensions between Blacks and Hispanics, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday endorsed millionaire businessman Willie Wilson for mayor of Chicago. One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics, Lopez was the first to join the crowded race to unseat her. He was also the first to drop out of the race — on Nov. 21 — arguing on that day that having the “maturity” to put his “ego” aside and narrow the field would increase the chances of defeating an incumbent he called “destructive and dangerous for this city.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ads Fly as Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has argued that “defining and challenging” her opponents is her obligation to voters. It doesn’t mean she’s dragging the mayoral campaign into the mud. Whatever you call it, the strategy started this week when Lightfoot released a hard-hitting but somewhat humorous commercial tying...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
CHICAGO, IL
travellemming.com

Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)

Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location

River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

free chicago museums

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks is tired of being called 'nice'

CHICAGO - Two-time Oscar-winning legend Tom Hanks stars in the new dramatic comedy A MAN CALLED OTTO, hitting limited theaters this Friday before going wide on January 13th. In the film, Hanks plays a depressed man at the lowest point in his life who is known around the neighborhood as being unfriendly – the exact opposite of Hanks’ famous nice guy persona.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

