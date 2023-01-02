Read full article on original website
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
NME
Choi Yena to release first single album ‘Love War’ this month
Choi Yena is set to return with new music this month by releasing the single album, ‘Love War’. The former IZ*ONE vocalist first teased new music earlier this week on January 2, with a cryptic teaser of what seems to be gloved hands holding each other. Choi later announces new details about her forthcoming project, now revealed to be titled ‘Love War’ in a promotion schedule shared earlier today (January 4).
BBC
Harry Styles and Kate Bush among 2022's biggest songs
British stars were responsible for all of the UK's top 10 most popular singles in 2022, for the first time since year-end charts began over 50 years ago. Harry Styles' smash hit As It Was was the biggest-seller, while last year's number one, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, clung on to second place.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
NME
Bella Thorne lost acting job as child after casting director accused her of “flirting with him”
Bella Thorne has revealed that she lost an acting job at the age of 10 after a casting director accused her of flirting with him. The former Disney Channel star recounted the “insane” incident while appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata. “I had a...
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
NME
Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57
Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57. As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
NME
NewJeans drop ‘OMG’ music video with cameo from ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ actor Kim Joo-hun
NewJeans have released a whimsical music video for their new single ‘OMG’, co-starring actor Kim Joo-hun (best known internationally for his role in the K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay). On January 2, the five-member girl group made a comeback with their single album ‘OMG’ and...
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon
Watch: Inside Keke Palmer's Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson. Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter. "Happy new year," she captioned the...
Exclusive: Behind the Lyrics of Maren Morris’ “The Bones” as Told by Laura Veltz
Maren Morris’ 2019 hit single “The Bones” holds personal meaning to each of the track’s songwriters. Written by longtime friends and frequent collaborators Morris, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, “The Bones” was conceived at a pivotal time in each of the songwriters’ lives.
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
George Harrison Made 1 Decision to Help Ringo Starr That Proved They Had a Close Relationship
George Harrison made one decision in 1978 that proved he and Ringo Starr had a close relationship.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
NME
The Simpsons’ longtime music editor Chris Ledesma has died
The Simpsons‘ longtime music editor, Chris Ledesma, has died at the age of 64. The cause of death is unknown at this point. News of Ledesma’s death was made public when The Simpsons paid tribute to him with a card (see below) at the end of Sunday’s episode (aired on FOX in the US on January 1).
NME
Allo Darlin’ reunite with UK shows on the horizon
Allo Darlin’ have confirmed that they are reuniting. The London indie pop band formed in 2008 and released three albums together, 2010’s self-titled debut, 2012’s ‘Europe’ and 2014’s ‘We Come From The Same Place’. They amicably parted ways in 2016. Now, nearly...
NME
K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’
J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month. On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.
