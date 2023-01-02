ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Without End
2d ago

He should speak for himself. But it will not matter. Meghan will always get the blame. They say you can't help who you fall in love with. I say bs. There had to be warning signs. In such a high profile relationship the challenges of constant media and public attention can be horrifying. Couple that with completely different backgrounds, cause let's face it Father and Mother Markle are not really desired among the royal class. I mean what do they really have going for them,? I mean she was not even taught to curtesy properly right. Then there are the cultural differences Meghan is part black AND AMERICAN. Then there was her job. Combine that with the fact that they really didn't approve of her. It was a guaranteed mess. Meghan should have seen the warning signs. The were not overjoyed and welcoming.

hjackso
2d ago

Media stop reporting…supposedly they want privacy and people are sick of the whining!

Paul Berens Jr.
2d ago

We don’t care about Harry. Get out of news

