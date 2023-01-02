Read full article on original website
Central at #11 in National Wrestling Dual Rankings
Before starting the second half of its season, the Central College wrestling team is at #11 in the newest edition of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III dual rankings. The NWCA releases both a tournament and a dual team national rankings and this is the second week of the...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Carson Uitermarkt – Knoxville Boys Basketball January 4, 2023
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is on a roll, winning their last 6 games and getting to this point their biggest win of the season in a 63-57 victory over previously unbeaten Eddyville-Blaeksburg-Fremont on Tuesday. Junior player Carson Uitermarkt talked with Derek Cardwell about the season and what is ahead for the Panthers on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Simpson Basketball Teams Travel to Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams battle the Beavers of Buena Vista this evening in American Rivers Conference play, their first games of 2023. The Storm men are battling for a top spot in the conference, sitting just a game back in the conference standings at 2-1, while BV is off to a rough start at 1-3. The Storm women have work to do to get out of the basement of the conference standings, beginning the season 0-3, but will have a chance to do so against a BV team that they haven’t dropped a game against since 2018. The women’s contest begins at 5:30pm, with the men to follow.
Melcher-Dallas Swept By Murray
It was a disappointing return to action for the Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads on Tuesday as both fell to Murray 39-37 in the girls game, and 47-33 for the boys. The girls held an eight point lead with 4:00 remaining, but Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports they got lazy on defense, and did not run the offense well. Kasyn Reed scored 13 points while Paetyn Anderson scored 12. The boys fell 47-33 with Owen Suntken getting 20 of the Saints 33 points. Melcher-Dallas heads to Orient-Macksburg on Friday.
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
Pella Athletics Returns in Full Force This Week
The calendar has flipped to 2023 and the athletes wearing green and white have a busy week ahead. A Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader starts the new year on the short trek southeast to Oskaloosa Tuesday for the Dutch. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. The wrestlers from...
Pella Heads to Osky for LHC Hoops Action
Pella makes the short trip to Oskaloosa tonight to tip off the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Dutch girls are hoping that the two week holiday break hasn’t cooled them off, as they finished 2022 on a three game winning streak. They’re 6-2 overall and tied for third in the LHC at 2-1. Osky is a game back at 1-2 and sits at 3-4 overall.
Indianola Boys Swimming Defeats SE Polk, Basketball Splits at Grinnell
The Indianola boys swimming team defeated Southeast Polk Tuesday night on the road 86.5 to 83.5 in a nailbiter, while the Indians basketball teams split on the road at Grinnell, the girls falling 51-50 and the boys dominating 68-38 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The boys swimmers took home...
Norwalk basketball teams fall to DC-G; Bowlers defeated by Bondurant-Farrar
The Norwalk basketball and bowling teams were all defeated on Tuesday as the 2022-2023 winter sports season resumed. The Warrior basketball teams both lost home games vs. Dallas Center-Grimes – the girls falling 63-37 and the boys losing 57-46. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk...
Melcher-Dallas Begins 2nd Leg Of The Basketball Season At Murray Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will head to Murray tonight to face the Mustangs to begin the second part of the basketball season. The Melcher-Dallas girls are 3-4, but have won their last three and hope to take that momentum plus getting better at some key points by Coach Kelsey Goff in the break. The boys also bring a winning streak into tonight’s contest as the Saints hope to pick up where they left off before the break. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports they need to be ready to go since there will be several games packed into a short amount of time.
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Trojans Knock off Panorama as Four Hit Double Digits
The Pleasantville varsity boys’ basketball team opened the new year with a 76-67 West Central Activities Conference win on the road Tuesday evening. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps said it was a physical game and a great team win. The Trojans had one of their best balanced scoring performances of the season. Dyson Leerhoff tossed in a team high 25 points for the Trojans.
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
Unselfishness Guiding Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.
Indianola 2023 First Week Preview
The Indianola boys and girls athletes will get back into action this week after the holiday break. The girls and boys basketball teams will get things started with a road trip to Little Hawkeye Conference Grinnell. The girls are ranked 7th in class 4A, while the boys are ranked 6th in class 4A.
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
Joe Vande Kieft Named Central College’s CIO
Central College has announced the appointment of Joseph Vande Kieft, a 1999 Central graduate, as their new chief information officer. He will oversee the Information Technology Services department in strategic planning and enhancing the college’s digital network safety and security to support the college’s mission. The department supports more than 450 employees and 1,150 students on campus. Vande Kieft returns to campus with more than 20 years of experience in IT software development, security systems and entrepreneurial leadership. He most recently served as the CEO of Catchwind, a ext messaging company, and as the director of technology for Trokt, a cloud-based collaboration platform for businesses. Vande Kieft served on Central’s National Advisory Council from 2009 to 2022, which gave him an inside view of the college. He is the son of Milly Vande Kieft, retired adjunct professor of children’s and young adult literature for 29 years, and Henry Vande Kieft, a 1953 Central graduate. Vande Kieft is married to Kerry Maynard Vande Kieft, a Class of 1999 graduate.
Union Street Players Select Cast for Spring Show
The Union Street Players have the cast selected for their next show. “Three Bags Full” by Jerome Chodorov and directed by Denise Gregory is coming to the Pella Community Center March 11 through 19th. Here is the cast list:. Jenkins—Doug DeWolf. Kathleen—Sarah Maxwell. Bascom Barlow—Spencer Vermeer...
