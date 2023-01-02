ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Memorial to renovate and expand its Enfield campus

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Trinity Health is the parent company of Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford and St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

Johnson Memorial Hospital is expanding and renovating its Enfield campus with a $40 million construction project, even as its Stafford facility comes under fire from the state for closing its maternity ward and failing to staff its operating rooms for much of last year.

The upgrades at the Hazard Avenue facility in Enfield include four modern operating rooms, expanded lab services, primary care, 24 exam rooms, and specialty suites in urology, radiology, and rehabilitation.

Hospital officials say they expect the construction project to be completed by February 2024.

