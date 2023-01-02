ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of selling cocaine

WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan

A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Police union fires back after Wichita mayor's comments

An update on the story involving two off-duty Wichita police officers caught on camera intervening with two teenagers at a west Wichita skating rink. The fraternal order of police is firing back at the city's mayor for blasting the actions of the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police calls what...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax

Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
KANSAS STATE
