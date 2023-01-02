The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will head to Murray tonight to face the Mustangs to begin the second part of the basketball season. The Melcher-Dallas girls are 3-4, but have won their last three and hope to take that momentum plus getting better at some key points by Coach Kelsey Goff in the break. The boys also bring a winning streak into tonight’s contest as the Saints hope to pick up where they left off before the break. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports they need to be ready to go since there will be several games packed into a short amount of time.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO