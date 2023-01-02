Read full article on original website
Indianola Boys Swimming Defeats SE Polk, Basketball Splits at Grinnell
The Indianola boys swimming team defeated Southeast Polk Tuesday night on the road 86.5 to 83.5 in a nailbiter, while the Indians basketball teams split on the road at Grinnell, the girls falling 51-50 and the boys dominating 68-38 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The boys swimmers took home...
Pella Heads to Osky for LHC Hoops Action
Pella makes the short trip to Oskaloosa tonight to tip off the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Dutch girls are hoping that the two week holiday break hasn’t cooled them off, as they finished 2022 on a three game winning streak. They’re 6-2 overall and tied for third in the LHC at 2-1. Osky is a game back at 1-2 and sits at 3-4 overall.
Knoxville And EBF Square Off For 1st Place In The SCC Tonight
1st place is on the line in the South Central Conference in Knoxville in both the girls and boys basketball games as Knoxville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont tonight. The girls are a game back from the Rockets in a tie for 2nd place with Clarke at 4-1. The Rockets have blasted off to a 9-0 record and many of their games have not been close. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart hopes the work on rebounding during the break will help his team. Meanwhile the boys game will also be a showdown for 1st place with both Knoxville and EBF at 5-0 atop the conference. Like the girls squad, EBF is unbeaten in eight games with few close. Knoxville Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they will have to play their best game of the season to knock off the Rockets, but he adds it is more fun to be playing games this important and having a chance to get a quality win.
Norwalk basketball teams fall to DC-G; Bowlers defeated by Bondurant-Farrar
The Norwalk basketball and bowling teams were all defeated on Tuesday as the 2022-2023 winter sports season resumed. The Warrior basketball teams both lost home games vs. Dallas Center-Grimes – the girls falling 63-37 and the boys losing 57-46. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk...
Melcher-Dallas Swept By Murray
It was a disappointing return to action for the Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads on Tuesday as both fell to Murray 39-37 in the girls game, and 47-33 for the boys. The girls held an eight point lead with 4:00 remaining, but Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports they got lazy on defense, and did not run the offense well. Kasyn Reed scored 13 points while Paetyn Anderson scored 12. The boys fell 47-33 with Owen Suntken getting 20 of the Saints 33 points. Melcher-Dallas heads to Orient-Macksburg on Friday.
Trojans Knock off Panorama as Four Hit Double Digits
The Pleasantville varsity boys’ basketball team opened the new year with a 76-67 West Central Activities Conference win on the road Tuesday evening. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps said it was a physical game and a great team win. The Trojans had one of their best balanced scoring performances of the season. Dyson Leerhoff tossed in a team high 25 points for the Trojans.
Central at #11 in National Wrestling Dual Rankings
Before starting the second half of its season, the Central College wrestling team is at #11 in the newest edition of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III dual rankings. The NWCA releases both a tournament and a dual team national rankings and this is the second week of the...
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Carson Uitermarkt – Knoxville Boys Basketball January 4, 2023
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is on a roll, winning their last 6 games and getting to this point their biggest win of the season in a 63-57 victory over previously unbeaten Eddyville-Blaeksburg-Fremont on Tuesday. Junior player Carson Uitermarkt talked with Derek Cardwell about the season and what is ahead for the Panthers on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Simpson Basketball Teams Travel to Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams battle the Beavers of Buena Vista this evening in American Rivers Conference play, their first games of 2023. The Storm men are battling for a top spot in the conference, sitting just a game back in the conference standings at 2-1, while BV is off to a rough start at 1-3. The Storm women have work to do to get out of the basement of the conference standings, beginning the season 0-3, but will have a chance to do so against a BV team that they haven’t dropped a game against since 2018. The women’s contest begins at 5:30pm, with the men to follow.
Unselfishness Guiding Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Larry Dean Tharp
A Celebration of Life Open House for Larry Dean Tharp, 69, of Indianola, will be held at Indianola Community Church on January 14th from 6-8pm. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
Otis Olin “Otie” Henning
Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
