County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO