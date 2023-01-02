My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.

