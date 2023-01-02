Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Unintended consequences
My family owns a home in Aspen and I have been privileged to visit for decades. The conversation about the entrance to Aspen has again resurfaced around our dinner table. A long career in IT and cybersecurity has given me a healthy respect for the law of unintended consequences. The...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Aspen Daily News
Fields should be reviewed skeptically
County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
Aspen Daily News
Preserve Marolt open space
My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking
A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Grand Junction credit card fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
Aspen Daily News
Locals launch Aspen Deserves Better initiative
In the aftermath of a divisive election season, one thing seems clear: many Aspenites feel that things could be, well, better. “We kind of joke and say, ‘Who can disagree with Aspen deserves better?’ I think we all share that sentiment,” Alexandra George said Monday. George is...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County judge grants former preschool teacher supervised access to his children
After the Pitkin County Department of Health and Human Services declined to open its own investigation into a former preschool teacher facing a criminal sex-assault charge as it pertains to his ability to safely parent his own children, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin allowed Chris Tedstone, 41, to do so — albeit under the supervision of the children’s mother.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 4
A Fruita resident who became fatigued while headed to the Betty Bear Hut last week was rescued by local emergency personnel. On Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office learned that a 38-year-old woman could not make it to the 10th Mountain Division hut, which is located off trail 505 in the White River National Forest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Aspen Daily News
Insurance rip-off
I just about fell out of my wheelchair down here at the Glenwood Springs Health Care where I have been rehabbing after a ladder fall a year ago. I had just read John Norman’s bit in the Dec. 28 Aspen Daily News to Ian Grimes extolling the need for the Aspen Skiing Co.’s rental ski insurance. I was still reading when I grabbed the nurse call button, or I would have gotten a hernia from laughing.
Colorado funeral home operators sentenced to prison in body part selling scheme
Megan Hess, the former operator of a Montrose funeral home convicted of selling body parts without family consent, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
Aspen Daily News
Growing Community: Community can help close child care gap
This time of year is one of wonder, with idyllic snow-covered mountains and throngs of happy people exploring our beautiful town. However, the incredible number of people arriving these past two weeks quadrupled our population, and also added to the pressure on those for whom this period will represent the majority of their seasonal pay. Welcome to the Aspen holidays.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Aspen Daily News
Snowmass Village council OKs ordinance to rezone parking lots in West Village
The Snowmass Village Town Council adopted an ordinance on first reading on Tuesday to rezone the numbered parking lots on Carriage Way and in the West Village, which staff said was a necessary prelude to the Snowmass Mall Transit Center project application. The lots consist of 11.95 acres of town-owned...
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
West GarCo 2022 in review: Rifle gets a taste of Not in My Backyard
Unfavorably high housing prices continued to keep Rifle renters renting throughout 2022, and affordable housing proposals continued to pound on Rifle’s front door. This year started with a promising lead. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group presented to Rifle City Council a $20.34 million project that would establish a 50-unit apartment complex downtown, with most of the units being rented out at a monthly rate of no more than $900.
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Comments / 0