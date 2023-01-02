ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Unintended consequences

My family owns a home in Aspen and I have been privileged to visit for decades. The conversation about the entrance to Aspen has again resurfaced around our dinner table. A long career in IT and cybersecurity has given me a healthy respect for the law of unintended consequences. The...
ASPEN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Fields should be reviewed skeptically

County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Preserve Marolt open space

My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking

A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
ASPEN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Grand Junction credit card fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Locals launch Aspen Deserves Better initiative

In the aftermath of a divisive election season, one thing seems clear: many Aspenites feel that things could be, well, better. “We kind of joke and say, ‘Who can disagree with Aspen deserves better?’ I think we all share that sentiment,” Alexandra George said Monday. George is...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pitkin County judge grants former preschool teacher supervised access to his children

After the Pitkin County Department of Health and Human Services declined to open its own investigation into a former preschool teacher facing a criminal sex-assault charge as it pertains to his ability to safely parent his own children, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin allowed Chris Tedstone, 41, to do so — albeit under the supervision of the children’s mother.
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Jan. 4

A Fruita resident who became fatigued while headed to the Betty Bear Hut last week was rescued by local emergency personnel. On Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office learned that a 38-year-old woman could not make it to the 10th Mountain Division hut, which is located off trail 505 in the White River National Forest, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRUITA, CO
Aspen Daily News

Insurance rip-off

I just about fell out of my wheelchair down here at the Glenwood Springs Health Care where I have been rehabbing after a ladder fall a year ago. I had just read John Norman’s bit in the Dec. 28 Aspen Daily News to Ian Grimes extolling the need for the Aspen Skiing Co.’s rental ski insurance. I was still reading when I grabbed the nurse call button, or I would have gotten a hernia from laughing.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Growing Community: Community can help close child care gap

This time of year is one of wonder, with idyllic snow-covered mountains and throngs of happy people exploring our beautiful town. However, the incredible number of people arriving these past two weeks quadrupled our population, and also added to the pressure on those for whom this period will represent the majority of their seasonal pay. Welcome to the Aspen holidays.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

West GarCo 2022 in review: Rifle gets a taste of Not in My Backyard

Unfavorably high housing prices continued to keep Rifle renters renting throughout 2022, and affordable housing proposals continued to pound on Rifle’s front door. This year started with a promising lead. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group presented to Rifle City Council a $20.34 million project that would establish a 50-unit apartment complex downtown, with most of the units being rented out at a monthly rate of no more than $900.
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy