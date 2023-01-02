Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Transfer latest: Chelsea to step up Mudryk push, Southampton close to Orsic
Chelsea will step up attempts to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Mykhailo Mudryk by holding talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over the winger on Wednesday. Arsenal are leading the race to sign Mudryk after making a second offer of £44.2m plus add-ons. But Chelsea are interested in the Ukraine international and it is understood negotiations are moving in the right direction. Talks are due to continue with Shakhtar’s director of football, Darijo Srna, in London.
Matt Proudfoot leaves England setup following Eddie Jones’ departure
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones’ exit as head coach.Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor as England look for a good performance in the Six Nations and then the World Cup later this year.Proudfoot, a South Africa-born former Scotland international, took on the forwards coach role in January 2020 after Neal Hatley’s departure to Bath, having served as an assistant for the Springboks in their 2019 World Cup victory.RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea...
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
WVNews
Rodrigo earns point for Leeds in 2-2 draw with West Ham
LEEDS, England (AP) — Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League struggler West Ham on Wednesday. The Spain forward powered home his 10th league goal of the season midway through the second half to deny West Ham a much-needed victory.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Newcastle eye transfer of Premier League star but Chelsea focusing on another target
Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea’s focus is currently on Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo has shone as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent times, and surely has it in...
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores only goal as Forest move out of relegation zone
Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the "blame lies solely with me" as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat. Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary's.
Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?
Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea in talks with Benfica over Argentina midfielder
Chelsea are continuing talks with Benfica about signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old World Cup winner, who joined the Portuguese club in August, has a release clause of about £106m. If Chelsea agreed to that amount it would eclipse their existing record fee of £98m paid for Romelu...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals
Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Yardbarker
Napoli Offer Angers €20M For Inter Milan & Leicester Target Azzedine Ounahi, Italian Media Report
Napoli have made an offer of €20 million to Angers to sign midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, to try and beat out the competition of Inter, Leicester City, and other teams around Europe. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the...
