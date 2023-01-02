Pent-up demand following the live music shutdown during the pandemic resulted in one of the biggest years for concerts ever in Milwaukee in 2022 , with 55 shows at area arenas, stadiums and large amphitheaters. As a result, Milwaukee came in at No. 33 on Pollstar's Concert Market Rankings , above some significantly larger cities like San Antonio.

2023 could be even bigger.

It may not look that way early in the year, with no arena concerts currently scheduled for January or February. But American Family Field will be breaking its own 2022 record for the most concerts in a single year, with at least four shows in 2023. And Bob Babisch, Summerfest's longtime vice president of entertainment, revealed before retiring that the remodeled American Family Insurance Amphitheater likely will have more shows in 2023 than in 2022 — when the venue hosted the most concerts in a single year since 2004.

Here are all of the arena, large amphitheater and stadium concerts announced for the Milwaukee area in 2023. This list will be updated frequently throughout the year, so be sure to check back, and we'll also link back to reviews to several of these shows.

March

April

May

June

July

August

14: Pink with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp ( American Family Field )

October

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are all of the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts in Milwaukee in 2023