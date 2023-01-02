ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Why Texans designated a grocery store chain as a cultural icon

Founded in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, H-E-B has become a major grocery chain throughout the state of Texas and beyond. What started out as a small family-owned business has now become one of the most beloved grocery stores in the Lone Star State. H-E-B has cultivated a cult following with its hometown charm, great customer service, and commitment to fresh, quality ingredients. From its signature products to its philanthropic efforts, H-E-B has become a Texas institution—and its loyal fan base has only grown since its inception. Whether you’re a Texan or not, it’s easy to see why so many people love this iconic grocery store. Let’s take a closer look at what makes H-E-B so special.
KERRVILLE, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

A history of Texas Longhorns who won high school football state championships

The 2022 Texas high school football season ended with the staging of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the week of December 14-17. During that week, five Texas Longhorn commits helped their teams win state titles. Three Texas signees from out-of-state also finished the 2022 season as state champions. Those eight put their names on a very long list of historic Longhorns who won state championships during their high school careers. The full list (or as close to a full one as you’re likely to find) can be found a bit later in this post, but before getting to that a brief history of Texas high school football and its state championship games is required.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas

Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy