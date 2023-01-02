Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
theleadernews.com
Why Texans designated a grocery store chain as a cultural icon
Founded in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, H-E-B has become a major grocery chain throughout the state of Texas and beyond. What started out as a small family-owned business has now become one of the most beloved grocery stores in the Lone Star State. H-E-B has cultivated a cult following with its hometown charm, great customer service, and commitment to fresh, quality ingredients. From its signature products to its philanthropic efforts, H-E-B has become a Texas institution—and its loyal fan base has only grown since its inception. Whether you’re a Texan or not, it’s easy to see why so many people love this iconic grocery store. Let’s take a closer look at what makes H-E-B so special.
This Is The Food Texas Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
Burnt Orange Nation
A history of Texas Longhorns who won high school football state championships
The 2022 Texas high school football season ended with the staging of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the week of December 14-17. During that week, five Texas Longhorn commits helped their teams win state titles. Three Texas signees from out-of-state also finished the 2022 season as state champions. Those eight put their names on a very long list of historic Longhorns who won state championships during their high school careers. The full list (or as close to a full one as you’re likely to find) can be found a bit later in this post, but before getting to that a brief history of Texas high school football and its state championship games is required.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
