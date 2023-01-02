ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 21

NS Mom of 5
2d ago

This is so heartbreaking that another child is found dead! My condolences to the family during this difficult time! May this precious innocent little boy rest in peace!SMH! 😥

Reply
17
James Crump
2d ago

RIP little one..but I still would love to know how a 5 year child goes unsupervised in a park when there is a Big River

Reply(1)
23
Do Right
2d ago

I don't see how they'd be comfortable saying no foul play. That's a long time for evidence to be undetectable.No question someone failed this child. 5 year olds are not old enough to be responsible for their safety. Rest in peace baby. 💔😢🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

DNA identifies remains found near White Swan as woman missing since 1987

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Human remains found west of White Swan on November 26, 2008 have been identified through DNA testing. The testing was funded by the Washington state Attorney General's Office. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were those of Daisy Mae Tallman,...
WHITE SWAN, WA
102.5 The Bone

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy