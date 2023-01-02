YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO