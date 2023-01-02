ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at NYC smoke shop

NEW YORK - A worker at a Manhattan smoke shop was shot on Wednesday evening. The NYPD says it happened inside Exotic Convenience shop on Clinton Street. The worker was shot in the lower back. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Three men took off from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Subway creep in Manhattan tried to rape young woman on 2 train: cops

The suspect sought for attempting to rape a woman on board a 2 train that departed from Harlem on Jan. 1, 2023. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Special victims detectives in Manhattan are looking for the creep...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.

36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

