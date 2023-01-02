Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Related
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Shooting at NYC smoke shop
NEW YORK - A worker at a Manhattan smoke shop was shot on Wednesday evening. The NYPD says it happened inside Exotic Convenience shop on Clinton Street. The worker was shot in the lower back. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Three men took off from the...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Mount Vernon Man Drove Drunk New Year's Eve On NYC Bridge, Police Say
A man from Westchester County is charged with driving drunk on a bridge in New York City on New Year's Eve, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 12:40 a.m., police pulled over a 2020 Dodge Durango that had violated traffic laws in the area of the Henry Hudson Parkway Bridge in the Bronx, state police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
fox5ny.com
Police arrest man in attempted rape of woman, 18, aboard NYC subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has announced they have arrested the man they say attempted to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a subway train on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before a good Samaritan intervened. The suspect, who police say has 11 prior arrests and...
fox5ny.com
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
Theft plot ends in murder at auto body shop in Morrisania, Bronx, NYPD says
34-year-old Aboubacar Toure was killed Thursday afternoon while working at an auto body shop in the Morrisania section.
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Employee shot in back during attempted armed robbery inside Manhattan smoke shop
A store employee was shot during an attempted robbery inside a smoke shop in Manhattan Wednesday night.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Man, 19, Arrested in Ongoing Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Johnny Gaston
POLICE RESPOND TO a shooting at 189 Burnside Avenue in University Heights on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old man following the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston in University Heights on Dec. 15. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Gibran...
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway creep in Manhattan tried to rape young woman on 2 train: cops
The suspect sought for attempting to rape a woman on board a 2 train that departed from Harlem on Jan. 1, 2023. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Special victims detectives in Manhattan are looking for the creep...
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 12