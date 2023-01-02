ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Blizzard in rearview mirror with balmy temps to kickoff 2023 in WNY

By Tim Wenger
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpDKp_0k0rlJx500

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Foy anyone who was away for the holidays and is returning to Western New York this week, they're probably pondering, 'What blizzard?'

Most of the snow pack has disappeared and lake effect snow has been replaced with rain and that trend continues into the first week of 2023.

Stubborn fog will continue through the first part of Monday before burning off by afternoon, says National Weather Service meteorologist Kirk Apfel. Mid to upper 40's for high temperatures are in the forecast Monday, says Apfel. "It's actually going to get even warmer."

The mid part of the week will feel more like spring than January, Apfel tells WBEN. "As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, we're going to probably be in the 50's both of those days," he adds. "The above normal temperatures last at least through mid week." Rain will be the order of the day for Tuesday.

And then?

"We start heading a little closer to normal," quips Apfel as he looks further into the week's forecast. "Nothing like we've experienced," says Apfel as he looks to calm any weather-weary Western New Yorkers. "We are going to have highs in the 30's on Thursday and Friday, maybe some real light snow, but not much in the way of accumulation."

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Winter weather advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
NEW YORK STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.
IOWA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIBX 950

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?

Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy