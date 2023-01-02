Blizzard in rearview mirror with balmy temps to kickoff 2023 in WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Foy anyone who was away for the holidays and is returning to Western New York this week, they're probably pondering, 'What blizzard?'

Most of the snow pack has disappeared and lake effect snow has been replaced with rain and that trend continues into the first week of 2023.

Stubborn fog will continue through the first part of Monday before burning off by afternoon, says National Weather Service meteorologist Kirk Apfel. Mid to upper 40's for high temperatures are in the forecast Monday, says Apfel. "It's actually going to get even warmer."

The mid part of the week will feel more like spring than January, Apfel tells WBEN. "As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, we're going to probably be in the 50's both of those days," he adds. "The above normal temperatures last at least through mid week." Rain will be the order of the day for Tuesday.

And then?

"We start heading a little closer to normal," quips Apfel as he looks further into the week's forecast. "Nothing like we've experienced," says Apfel as he looks to calm any weather-weary Western New Yorkers. "We are going to have highs in the 30's on Thursday and Friday, maybe some real light snow, but not much in the way of accumulation."