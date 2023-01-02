ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bart Civic Center Station Entrance Closure Not Weather-Related

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An entrance at BART's Civic Center station from Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a light bulb replacement at the bottom of the escalator, BART said on Twitter. BART officials said the closure is not weather-related, and other entrances are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
