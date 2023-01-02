Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
California storm causes delays, cancellations at SFO
Air travel is expected to take a hit from the tempest.
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Salesforce to lay off 10% of employees, close some offices
SAN FRANCISCO - Salesforce said it's laying off about 10% of its employees and closing some offices, as the company hired too many during the pandemic when things were looking good. It's the latest Silicon Valley "bloodbath," as companies including Stripe, Lyft, Coinbase, Robinhood, Meta and Twitter are also cutting...
Bay Area storm updates: Evacuations, flooding, downed trees reported as main storm approaches
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures are impacting the Bay Area as a significant storm arrives today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area and evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon. Follow our blog […]
How to prepare for the ‘brutal’ storm headed for the Bay Area
Downed trees, mudslides and flooding are expected in San Francisco.
SFGate
Trees fall across SF Bay Area in bomb cyclone event
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Bay Area storm live updates: Dam failure prompts Flash Flood Warning in San Benito Co.
Dam operators reported the spillway of the North Fork Dam being compromised just after 6 p.m. and predict that water will overtop the spillway by tomorrow morning.
SFGate
Bart Civic Center Station Entrance Closure Not Weather-Related
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An entrance at BART's Civic Center station from Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a light bulb replacement at the bottom of the escalator, BART said on Twitter. BART officials said the closure is not weather-related, and other entrances are...
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
sfstandard.com
‘Everyone Says the City Is Dead’—but SF’s Internet Radio Stations Beg To Differ
Endless repetition of the same 40 songs, no skip button, a deluge of advertisements that aren’t even tailored to your interests—terrestrial radio has a lot working against it. What’s the point of flipping through FM stations in search of new tunes when you could just pull up Spotify?...
San Francisco sandbag supply 'depleted' for 2nd day in a row ahead of storm
The city is struggling to keep up with residents' demands for sandbags as the bomb cyclone approaches.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
Anthony Bourdain-featured Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is coming to the Bay Area
"I crave stuff like this," Bourdain said in a 2007 episode of "No Reservations."
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
SF-based Gap announces plans to cut even more office space
The news comes nearly a year after the company shuttered its headquarters in Mission Bay.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0