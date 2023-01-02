Read full article on original website
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSLTV
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl ‘moment of loudness’
PASADENA, CA — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl tomorrow, there here will be plenty to see; The iconic stadium, the freshly painted field, the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie Kimball’s...
etvnews.com
Spartans Overcome 10-Point Deficit at Vivint Arena
ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Marshall. It was an opportunity of a lifetime for the Spartans on Tuesday when they met up with Enterprise inside of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in downtown Salt Lake City. It was a special afternoon where the teams played on the floor of the Utah Jazz.
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
Closures leave eager visitors stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Alta and Snowbird ski resorts had to shut off their lifts and keep guests and employees indoors all day Sunday due to extreme conditions and avalanche danger.
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
KUTV
3.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Logan after several small tremors over weekend
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was reported near Logan after several smaller earthquakes in the area, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. They reported that the 3.2 earthquake occurred at 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately six miles northwest of Logan. It...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
kslnewsradio.com
Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School
“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
