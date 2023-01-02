ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Spartans Overcome 10-Point Deficit at Vivint Arena

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Marshall. It was an opportunity of a lifetime for the Spartans on Tuesday when they met up with Enterprise inside of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in downtown Salt Lake City. It was a special afternoon where the teams played on the floor of the Utah Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School

“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
RIVERTON, UT

