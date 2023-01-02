Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Japan's Emperor Gives First Public New Year's Greeting Since 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday gave a New Year's address and greeted members of the public for the first time in three years as the country eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a year-end surge in infections. "The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but...
Japan’s Royal Family Emerges for In-Person New Year’s Address After Pandemic Hiatus
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito delivered on Monday his first in-person New Year’s message to the public since the start of the pandemic.
americanmilitarynews.com
How Japan lost WWII
World War II ended in Japan on September 2, 1945, when Japan surrendered to the Allied Powers, bringing an end to the war in the Pacific. The surrender came after several key events that led to Japan’s defeat, including the United States’ use of atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Soviet Union’s declaration of war on Japan, and Japan’s internal political and military struggles.
Japan is paying families $7,700 per child to move out of Tokyo as the country battles population decline
The new incentive comes on top of the $23,000 Japanese families can receive if they start a business or work in a small company while relocating.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Japanese Families Reportedly Set to Receive 1 Million Yen Per Child for Moving Out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
dallasexpress.com
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
China Outshines U.S. as Global Scramble for Bases Heats Up
China has extensive economic interests abroad and is seeking a global military presence to protect them and to project power - including in the South Pacific.
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
LIVE: Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter's Square.
Tokyo to give 5,000 yen in monthly benefits per child
The Tokyo Government is planning on offering households with children aged 18 or younger in the capital a monthly handout of about 5,000 yen, or 38 dollars, per child.
kalkinemedia.com
Mauritius, UK open talks on status of contested islands
Britain and Mauritius have begun talks on the sovereignty of the disputed Chagos archipelago, the Mauritian prime minister announced Sunday. Mauritius claims the remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in full but it is administered by Britain, which has a joint military base there with the United States. "The latest...
touristmeetstraveler.com
China Resumes Overseas Travel: How Does This Affect Travelers?
As China resumes international travel, some countries in the world are introducing new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers. In fact, while many had dropped all COVID regulations, worries about a new variant have led to them being reinstated. Read on to find out which countries are introducing new regulations for Chinese travelers. Also, find out what restrictions could affect you should you travel to China.
CNBC
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine
The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
Washington Examiner
US Embassy in Cuba reopens visa and consular services
The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, reopened its visa and consular services on Wednesday for the first time since an unexplained series of health incidents reduced the staff in 2017. The embassy confirmed that it will begin processing immigrant visa requests, with priority given to those that will reunite with...
watchers.news
2 people missing after landslide destroys a cluster of homes in Yamagata, Japan
A damaging landslide destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture on December 31, 2022, leaving at least 2 people missing. The slide took place early Saturday morning in the Tsuruoka city of Yamagata Prefecture, crashing into a cluster of homes and triggering a rescue operation involving 80 firefighters and police officers.
U.S. restarts visa services in Cuba for the 1st time since 2017
The U.S. embassy in Cuba is restarting its visa and consulate services for the first time following a string of health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017, reports The Associated Press. The embassy will begin processing immigrant visas with the priority of uniting families across both countries. The U.S. and Cuba have had a historically tense relationship, given that Cuba is a communist country. However, former President Barack Obama worked to improve those relations, removing the island from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list and reopening its U.S. embassy. But former President Donald Trump then reversed a number of Obama-era policies, reintroducing strict...
Emmanuel Macron deliberately missed the coach to Buckingham Palace reception
The sources claim the French President engineered the move by taking a prolonged walk with his wife which forced the Government to lay on a limousine for him.
Comments / 0