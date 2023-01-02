ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Japan's Emperor Gives First Public New Year's Greeting Since 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday gave a New Year's address and greeted members of the public for the first time in three years as the country eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a year-end surge in infections. "The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but...
americanmilitarynews.com

How Japan lost WWII

World War II ended in Japan on September 2, 1945, when Japan surrendered to the Allied Powers, bringing an end to the war in the Pacific. The surrender came after several key events that led to Japan’s defeat, including the United States’ use of atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Soviet Union’s declaration of war on Japan, and Japan’s internal political and military struggles.
dallasexpress.com

S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones

After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
The Independent

India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries

The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
WFLA

LIVE: Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter's Square.
kalkinemedia.com

Mauritius, UK open talks on status of contested islands

Britain and Mauritius have begun talks on the sovereignty of the disputed Chagos archipelago, the Mauritian prime minister announced Sunday. Mauritius claims the remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in full but it is administered by Britain, which has a joint military base there with the United States. "The latest...
touristmeetstraveler.com

China Resumes Overseas Travel: How Does This Affect Travelers?

As China resumes international travel, some countries in the world are introducing new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers. In fact, while many had dropped all COVID regulations, worries about a new variant have led to them being reinstated. Read on to find out which countries are introducing new regulations for Chinese travelers. Also, find out what restrictions could affect you should you travel to China.
CNBC

South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine

The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
Washington Examiner

US Embassy in Cuba reopens visa and consular services

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, reopened its visa and consular services on Wednesday for the first time since an unexplained series of health incidents reduced the staff in 2017. The embassy confirmed that it will begin processing immigrant visa requests, with priority given to those that will reunite with...
watchers.news

2 people missing after landslide destroys a cluster of homes in Yamagata, Japan

A damaging landslide destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture on December 31, 2022, leaving at least 2 people missing. The slide took place early Saturday morning in the Tsuruoka city of Yamagata Prefecture, crashing into a cluster of homes and triggering a rescue operation involving 80 firefighters and police officers.
The Week

U.S. restarts visa services in Cuba for the 1st time since 2017

The U.S. embassy in Cuba is restarting its visa and consulate services for the first time following a string of health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017, reports The Associated Press. The embassy will begin processing immigrant visas with the priority of uniting families across both countries.  The U.S. and Cuba have had a historically tense relationship, given that Cuba is a communist country. However, former President Barack Obama worked to improve those relations, removing the island from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list and reopening its U.S. embassy. But former President Donald Trump then reversed a number of Obama-era policies, reintroducing strict...
FLORIDA STATE

