ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Destin Log

LuLu's Noon Year's Eve just for kids was one for the records

Ringing in the new year is always a unique experience at LuLu’s restaurant in Destin. It was just for kids as they reveled in fun at the 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. The day featured non-stop kid-friendly fun with arts and crafts, face painting, live music by...
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more

With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida

Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
DESTIN, FL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
30a.com

The Ultimate Guide to Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club

Founded in 1969, Santa Rosa is a picture-perfect, member-owned golf and beach club located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Located moments away from the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico and benefitting from an amazing climate, it’s the ideal destination for those seeking a luxury golf experience. Being moments away from Highway 98 and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) which is just under an hour away, transportation links are excellent.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Paula Deen Family Kitchen Closing

There will be a risk of severe weather late tonight/Wednesday morning in NWFL. New hotels, restaurants, apartments and marinas -- those only scratching the surface of what the Saint Joe company was busy working on in 2022.
WMBB

Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all Gulf Coast State College students, it is time to apply to scholarships offered by The Gulf Coast State College Foundation. Dunkin McLane, the Assistant Director of The Gulf Coast State College Foundation explained that scholarships are ready to be claimed. Scholarships are available to anyone who has been accepted to Gulf Coast State College and is looking for a little help with tuition.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Canceled flights leave several without a way back home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
nwfsc.edu

Triumph Gulf Coast Awards $21 Million Grant for Expansion of Nursing Program at Northwest Florida State College

NICEVILLE, Fla.– The Triumph Gulf Coast board has awarded Northwest Florida State College $21,787,560 for its Nursing Program Expansion project. Triumph Gulf Coast is a competitive development fund in Northwest Florida that supports infrastructure needs and develops industry-driven workforce and education training programs. With the support from Triumph Gulf...
NICEVILLE, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches

Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy