A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Destin Log
Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents 'Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration'
Sinfonia Gulf Coast welcomes back two Broadway stars — Morgan James and Nicholas Rodriguez — for Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center in Destin. James replaces Jessica Vosk who was originally cast in the...
Destin Log
LuLu's Noon Year's Eve just for kids was one for the records
Ringing in the new year is always a unique experience at LuLu’s restaurant in Destin. It was just for kids as they reveled in fun at the 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. The day featured non-stop kid-friendly fun with arts and crafts, face painting, live music by...
Destin Log
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
Destin Log
Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida
Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
30a.com
The Ultimate Guide to Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club
Founded in 1969, Santa Rosa is a picture-perfect, member-owned golf and beach club located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Located moments away from the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico and benefitting from an amazing climate, it’s the ideal destination for those seeking a luxury golf experience. Being moments away from Highway 98 and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) which is just under an hour away, transportation links are excellent.
WJHG-TV
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
WJHG-TV
Paula Deen Family Kitchen Closing
There will be a risk of severe weather late tonight/Wednesday morning in NWFL. New hotels, restaurants, apartments and marinas -- those only scratching the surface of what the Saint Joe company was busy working on in 2022.
Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
WJHG-TV
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all Gulf Coast State College students, it is time to apply to scholarships offered by The Gulf Coast State College Foundation. Dunkin McLane, the Assistant Director of The Gulf Coast State College Foundation explained that scholarships are ready to be claimed. Scholarships are available to anyone who has been accepted to Gulf Coast State College and is looking for a little help with tuition.
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
nwfsc.edu
Triumph Gulf Coast Awards $21 Million Grant for Expansion of Nursing Program at Northwest Florida State College
NICEVILLE, Fla.– The Triumph Gulf Coast board has awarded Northwest Florida State College $21,787,560 for its Nursing Program Expansion project. Triumph Gulf Coast is a competitive development fund in Northwest Florida that supports infrastructure needs and develops industry-driven workforce and education training programs. With the support from Triumph Gulf...
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
Gulf Breeze woman claims $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket bought at Publix
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought at a Publix grocery store in Navarre, according to the Florida Lottery. Laura Purdy, 62, purchased her 500X THE CASH winning scratch-off from the Publix, located at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The Publix will […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches
Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off After Stopping At Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Purdy, 62, of Gulf Breeze, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Purdy purchased her winning
