Daily Californian

Bay Skyway project looks to connect San Francisco with the East Bay

Plans to connect downtown San Francisco and the East Bay through a walking and biking route are underway, with hopes to provide pedestrians and cyclists with a Bay Bridge path as early as 2030. This pathway is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Bay Skyway initiative, which aims to link...
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain

San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
SFGate

SFGate

