California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
How to prepare for the ‘brutal’ storm headed for the Bay Area
Downed trees, mudslides and flooding are expected in San Francisco.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
SFGate
Trees fall across SF Bay Area in bomb cyclone event
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
California storm causes delays, cancellations at SFO
Air travel is expected to take a hit from the tempest.
Daily Californian
Bay Skyway project looks to connect San Francisco with the East Bay
Plans to connect downtown San Francisco and the East Bay through a walking and biking route are underway, with hopes to provide pedestrians and cyclists with a Bay Bridge path as early as 2030. This pathway is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Bay Skyway initiative, which aims to link...
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
More than 174,000 California customers without power due to bomb cyclone
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
San Francisco sandbag supply 'depleted' for 2nd day in a row ahead of storm
The city is struggling to keep up with residents' demands for sandbags as the bomb cyclone approaches.
Bay Area storm live updates: Dam failure prompts Flash Flood Warning in San Benito Co.
Dam operators reported the spillway of the North Fork Dam being compromised just after 6 p.m. and predict that water will overtop the spillway by tomorrow morning.
San Francisco braces for potentially life-threatening bomb cyclone that could bring flooding, winds, mudslides
An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to bring widespread flooding, whipping winds and heavy rains and snowfall to northern California this week.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Bay Area chefs predict 2023's biggest restaurant trends
Say goodbye to espresso martinis and hello to ube.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain
San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
‘Widespread flooding expected’: Atmospheric river headed for SF Bay Area
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the San Francisco Bay Area as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
SFGate
