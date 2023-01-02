San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO