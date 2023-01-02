I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning

UPDATE, 6:50 a.m. | I-35 northbound has reopened at Front Street after crews responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY, 5:56 a.m. | Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash.

The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says I-35 is currently closed before Front Street.

Two people involved in the crash were injured but are conscious and speaking to police, according to KCPD.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 6:20 a.m., according to KC Scout.