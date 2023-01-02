Q&A with Mike Lynch | New House minority leader takes charge

Read full article on original website
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with $1.6M in tax liens after failed search for Brian Laundrie
DOG the Bounty Hunter has been hit with over $1.6 million in federal and state tax liens after his failed search for late fugitive Brian Laundrie. The U.S. Sun has exclusively confirmed that the reality star and bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, owes millions in unpaid taxes with debts stretching from Colorado to Hawaii.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette
Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
Snowboarder dies in avalanche that buried two people in Colorado, officials say
“Don’t let time off work, new equipment...or the excitement of fresh powder lure you into dangerous avalanche terrain.”
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Daily Record
Colorado moving migrants to other states; Polis says Denver was not their destination
The arrival of thousands of migrants in Denver has the city’s resources stretched to capacity and Colorado officials say they are coordinating transportation for migrants who want to go to other states. While Republican governors in Florida and Texas have bused migrants and asylum seekers to Democratic states as...
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado steps in to transport immigrants to other states
Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Tuesday the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver compelled the state step in and help transport immigrants to their "desired destination" — meaning cities in other states. The City of Denver has been doing this since at least early December when a busload of immigrants,...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's Rep. Lauren Boebert plays key role in showdown over election of US House speaker
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was one of more than a dozen House Republicans who voted for candidates other than GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday as a stalemate among Republicans over the chamber's leadership stretched into the next day. The Silt Republican, who narrowly won reelection to a second term...
FOX21News.com
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses. Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses. Mayor John Suthers meets with FOX21 News ahead of the April 4th election. Ken Block dies, age 55. How he impacted the Pikes …. Ken Block dies, age 55. How he impacted the Pikes...
Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy
Commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties on Tuesday picked Zack Wirth, a Republican rancher from south of Wolf Creek, to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard’s appointment to Senate District 40. All three Lewis and Clark County commissioners voted to appoint Wirth to the seat, while the Powell County […] The post Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Jalopnik
More Than $400,000 in Art Stolen From a Truck in Colorado
Thieves stole five pricy pieces of art from a locked truck in a hotel parking lot in Boulder, Colorado, last month. Someone made off with the art while the folks transporting it slept in their hotel rooms. The unknown person cut the padlock on the truck and made off with several tools and five pieces of art, valued at more than $400,000, according to Boulder police.
coloradopolitics.com
Fast food workers' wage claims can proceed as class action in 3 cases, appeals court says
Colorado's Court of Appeals determined last week that three lawsuits against fast food chains may proceed, in part, as class actions — meaning potentially thousands of workers across dozens of stores could benefit monetarily if wage violations are proven. In cases arising out of Denver, El Paso County and...
Polis announces plans to help migrants travel out of Denver
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state will begin helping the City of Denver transport migrants to their final destination.
FOX21News.com
Sign ups now open for youth sports
Kids! It's time to register for spring and summer sports with the city of Colorado Springs. Kids! It's time to register for spring and summer sports with the city of Colorado Springs. Community Support for Damar Hamlin. Colorado Springs community members supporting the Buffalo Bills after the collapse of Damar...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses retaliation lawsuit against Jeffco sanitation district
A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a Jefferson County special district by its former lawyer, who alleged the elected officials retaliated against her when she tried to warn the public about their malfeasance. Mary Joanne "Jo" Deziel Timmins was general and litigation counsel for the Green Mountain...
coloradopolitics.com
Feds, states move to ban TikTok on government devices — but not Colorado
The federal government and more than a dozen states are taking a hard look at TikTok amid growing concerns the ownership structure of parent company ByteDance could leave Americans' personal data vulnerable to the Chinese government. The concerns over TikTok, which was banned by the Trump administration in 2020 from...
