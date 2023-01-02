ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Q&A with Mike Lynch | New House minority leader takes charge

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette

Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
DENVER, CO
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado steps in to transport immigrants to other states

Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Tuesday the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver compelled the state step in and help transport immigrants to their "desired destination" — meaning cities in other states. The City of Denver has been doing this since at least early December when a busload of immigrants,...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses. Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses. Mayor John Suthers meets with FOX21 News ahead of the April 4th election. Ken Block dies, age 55. How he impacted the Pikes …. Ken Block dies, age 55. How he impacted the Pikes...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Montanan

Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy

Commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties on Tuesday picked Zack Wirth, a Republican rancher from south of Wolf Creek, to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard’s appointment to Senate District 40. All three Lewis and Clark County commissioners voted to appoint Wirth to the seat, while the Powell County […] The post Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Jalopnik

More Than $400,000 in Art Stolen From a Truck in Colorado

Thieves stole five pricy pieces of art from a locked truck in a hotel parking lot in Boulder, Colorado, last month. Someone made off with the art while the folks transporting it slept in their hotel rooms. The unknown person cut the padlock on the truck and made off with several tools and five pieces of art, valued at more than $400,000, according to Boulder police.
BOULDER, CO
FOX21News.com

Sign ups now open for youth sports

Kids! It's time to register for spring and summer sports with the city of Colorado Springs. Kids! It's time to register for spring and summer sports with the city of Colorado Springs. Community Support for Damar Hamlin. Colorado Springs community members supporting the Buffalo Bills after the collapse of Damar...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses retaliation lawsuit against Jeffco sanitation district

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a Jefferson County special district by its former lawyer, who alleged the elected officials retaliated against her when she tried to warn the public about their malfeasance. Mary Joanne "Jo" Deziel Timmins was general and litigation counsel for the Green Mountain...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Feds, states move to ban TikTok on government devices — but not Colorado

The federal government and more than a dozen states are taking a hard look at TikTok amid growing concerns the ownership structure of parent company ByteDance could leave Americans' personal data vulnerable to the Chinese government. The concerns over TikTok, which was banned by the Trump administration in 2020 from...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy