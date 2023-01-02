ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 22

Harry Snively
6d ago

This is Just Great A Politician who has A Hard time finding Housing because of his CREDIT Woes. Settle down Mr. I'm sure Your CREDIT Score and Income will ACCELERATE Since you have Entered the HONEST PROFESSION Of Politics lol lol lol 😂 lol lol 😆.

Reply
14
Madeline Vermilyea
5d ago

No problem AOC has a couch. Just think she will show him the ropes. Remember her constituents Voted 🗳️ her in because she was one of them a Bronx Bartender living off Tips. Now look she is worth 29 Million dollars in what 6 years in Washington DC

Reply(1)
11
Patrick Lyons
5d ago

I'm sure AOC or some other Democrat will steal some taxpayers money and help him out.it's what they do. As mentioned, he will be a millionaire over night

Reply(1)
8
