Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
KXRM

Support in Colorado Springs for Damar Hamlin

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Game Over sports stores in Colorado Springs are seeing an outpouring of support from NFL fans locally for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A customer at the Game Over store in the Citadel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sports

Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings

Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add three to the practice squad

The Tennessee Titans filled their holes on the practice squad on Tuesday by adding three players to it. The team announced it has signed outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Shyheim Carter and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks to the practice squad. A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Okuayinonu has...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18

Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the...
NEW YORK STATE

