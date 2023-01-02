Read full article on original website
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life
Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
Parma City Schools to discuss financial needs, substitute levy at Jan. 12 meeting
PARMA, Ohio -- The calendar may be turning to a new year, but Superintendent Charles Smialek said the needs remain the same for the Parma City Schools. In addition to a looming bond issue regarding a facilities upgrade and pending levy renewals, the district’s five-year forecast includes the need for additional operating funds.
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
Cleveland Jewish News
Luxenburg-Ambrogio
Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
Two suspects raid Nordstrom cash register for $10,000 in gift cards: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
Cleveland Jewish News
Michael Twitty to speak at Fairmount Temple at MLK service
Michael Twitty, author of "KosherSoul, The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew,” will speak at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 13 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. In his book, Twitty explores African-Jewish cooking and...
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police union: City shared info on ‘private’ no-confidence vote
The Fraternal Order of Police Beachwood Lodge No. 86 released a response on Jan. 3 to the city of Beachwood’s Dec. 19, 2022, news releases addressing the police union’s recent no-confidence vote in Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. A no-confidence vote means that a majority...
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
After first date ‘went poorly,’ resident asks woman to leave him alone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Dec. 19, police talked to a Fox Hunt Drive resident, who said he had received several phone calls and voicemails from a potential love interest.
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
Non-confrontational manager steps aside to allow three shoplifters to exit store: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An Ulta Beauty manager reported Dec. 23 that surveillance video showed three shoplifters exit the store the previous night with four baskets full of unpaid merchandise. She said they walked right past the shift manager, who moved out of their way without questioning them and watched as they stole more merchandise.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen to open Strongsville restaurant at SouthPark Mall entrance
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Mentor-based restaurant and bar chain plans to open a new location in SouthPark Mall early this year, possibly in February. The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -- formerly Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille -- would fill the space formerly occupied by Bar Louie, next to the mall’s main entrance off Ohio 82.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
