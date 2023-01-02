ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life

Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Luxenburg-Ambrogio

Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Michael Twitty to speak at Fairmount Temple at MLK service

Michael Twitty, author of "KosherSoul, The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew,” will speak at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 13 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. In his book, Twitty explores African-Jewish cooking and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

