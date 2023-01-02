ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington

By Robyn Geske
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqsN7_0k0rk3fF00

Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12-year-old was hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve but should make a complete recovery.

Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle, near Hey 360 and Abrams, just after midnight Saturday. They said when they arrived, family members told them that they decided to go outside to watch fireworks at midnight when the child was suddenly struck in the neck by a stray bullet.

Paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Arlington Police said they still don’t know where the bullet came from. The investigation is ongoing.

