D. Stauffer
2d ago
Can anyone tell me when these government morons will help us simple Surf Fishers?
5
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina woman wins big with quarter-million-dollar Cash 5 jackpot
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big Cash 5 jackpot win by a Beaufort County woman. Laura Dorgan, of Washington, tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $225,538 jackpot. Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square...
nsjonline.com
MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss
For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
North Carolina regulators issue order in Duke Energy carbon plan case
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission did not adopt a specific carbon reduction plan proposed by Duke Energy to reduce emissions, opting instead to order specific actions while the company revises its modeling. The NCUC issued an order on Dec. 30 "adopting an initial Carbon Plan establishing a least cost path forward to meet the carbon emission reduction mandates of House Bill 951," legislation that requires a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero carbon...
rmef.org
William H. Silver Game Land Habitat Enhancement – North Carolina
Western North Carolina is elk country. About 200 elk roam the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding landscape. 15 years after helping successfully restore elk to their native North Carolina range, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding to help acquire and convey the majority of what’s now known as the William H. Silver Game Land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!
As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
North Carolina college graduates likely to find welcoming job market as unemployment rates near pre-pandemic levels
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment across the Piedmont Triad continued to near its pre-pandemic levels, as rates for November tracked the same or slightly higher than they were a year ago. Most of the 14 those counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points compared to rates from last year, although they remained […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blue crab harvest closures set
The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
Mitch Kokai | Cooper has no good reason to be shocked about rolling blackouts
Roy Cooper is shocked — shocked! — to learn that Duke Energy recently employed “rolling blackouts” in North Carolina. Will that shock — shock! — return as Cooper’s own policies as governor make rolling blackouts occur more regularly?. Before focusing on the implications...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state electric...
North Carolina's Carbon Plan criticized for lack of specifics, energy reliability and possible higher bills
A plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions in North Carolina is receiving widespread criticism. Environmental groups believe the state’s first Carbon Plan lacks specifics while other critics are concerned that too much reliance on renewable energy will be costly to the state. Some customers believe increasing renewables will mean a less reliable grid.
