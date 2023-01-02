Samsung’s new refrigerator has a giant 32-inch touchscreen that will display recipes and even TikTok videos.

Read full article on original website
Samsung starts testing One UI 5.1, ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung deserves recognition for its work bringing Google’s improvements in Android 13 to its users as it delivered One UI 5 to phones worldwide at an impressive pace. The software update brought a few much-needed features to some of our favorite Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, including new Good Lock modules and simplified lock screen customization. Come 2023, the manufacturer will announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but before we get there, Samsung already appears to be putting a new One UI release through its paces.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
knowtechie.com
New Samsung smart oven lets you livestream your food
Samsung continues to push smart tech into its products, and now the company has a wall oven with livestreaming capabilities. With CES 2023 just a few days away, Samsung revealed the Bespoke AI Oven in a press release. Essentially, the new wall oven will allow people to monitor their cooking with an in-oven camera and a 7-inch screen.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
Apple’s HomePod Mini is only $80 today at Best Buy with free holiday delivery
Amanda ReedThis HomePod Mini sale at Best Buy is the apple of our eye—and it's the best last-minute holiday deal we've seen today.
Digital Trends
You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today
Best Buy has some great TV deals right now including a huge $300 off the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time. Ideally suited for anyone keen to get a big screen experience without spending a fortune, the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is fantastic value for your living room setup. It’s unlikely to stay this price for long so snap it up now while you still have the chance. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it.
Android Authority
Eve's newest smart home devices are launching with Matter out of the box
They're iterations on existing products, but early pioneers in the Matter space. New versions of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window are launching March 28. All three smart home products will ship with Matter support instead of requiring firmware updates. Matter means they’ll be instantly compatible...
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
CNET
CES 2023 Smart Home Roundup: All Aboard the Matter Bandwagon
For the past decade or so, smart home tech has been about as prevalent as it gets at CES. That's once again the case here in 2023, with the usual flood of new device announcements from brands both big and small (plus some weird and wonderful ones). This year's crop in Las Vegas has something else, though: support for Matter, the newly launched, open-source smart home standard that brings compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings within a single wireless protocol.
Basic Apple iPhone 15 models might feature a supercharged 48MP camera
Latest reports suggest the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will inherit the 48 megapixel camera from the iPhone 14 Pro
Gizmodo
GE's $1,000 Smart Mixer Weighs All Your Baking Ingredients for You
When cooking, you can be creative and impulsive, throwing almost anything into a dish that will (potentially) still turn out delicious. But baking is an exact science, and if you want those scones or muffins to turn out perfectly, you need to be more precise about your measurements: an approach that’s less of a pain with GE Profile’s new smart mixer that weighs all your ingredients for you.
ZDNet
Samsung's Ready Care smart-car system is straight from a Sci-Fi movie
Smart cars have always been an idea of the future, but today, they were a conceptual reality on the CES stage in Las Vegas. Following LG's Car Cockpit announcement earlier this morning, Samsung took the stage this afternoon, unveiling its plan to launch a smart-car safety platform with subsidiary Harman international.
Lockly’s New Flex Touch Pro Is the No Frills Smart Lock We’ve Been Waiting For
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With the new year upon us, we can finally start getting ready for all of the exciting new gadgets of 2023 to be revealed! This year at CES, we can expect announcements from several big players in the tech industry, like the news we previously heard from Lenovo. We’re also very excited about new smart home products, like smart locks from Lockly. Crime has become an increasing concern for many people, so there has been a growing interest in smart security solutions to...
hypebeast.com
LG Unveiled Its New Soundbars and TikTok Was Banned on Government-Owned Devices in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a few new exciting product launches leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas beginning on January 5. Among them were two new soundbars from LG engineered for an immersive, hi-tech listening, the SC9 and SC6,. On the app side, TikTok was...
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
MLive.com
Apple AirTags, Echo Dot speakers: Bestselling Amazon tech items this week
Check out Amazon’s bestselling products this week. Find deals on tech items including Echo Dot speakers, Fire Sticks, Roku Sticks, Apple AirTags and more. Whether you prefer second generation or third generation tech items, Amazon has the tech items for your particular lifestyle and budget. Grab your favorite smart...
