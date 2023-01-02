ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

More fog today, stormy weather tomorrow

 2 days ago

The second day of 2023 started just like the first, with extremely thick fog across South Louisiana.

"This week features fog, thunderstorms and eventually a chilly snap," WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. "Fog will be the main issue this morning as south winds keep moisture around and temperatures stay mild. Most fog should end by midday as temperatures take off into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies."

He says we could see a few thunder storms today, but more tomorrow.

"Tuesday brings a threat for severe weather. A couple of strong to severe storms will be possible starting in the late morning. The risks include damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes. Rain totals look like around one inch for most of us. Most rain will end by Tuesday night."

Malone says a punch of cool air will make it chilly and clear at the end of the week.

"Frost could form Friday and Saturday mornings north of the lake."

Detailed Forecast...

TODAY:

Morning dense fog. Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of spotty showers. Low: S 62, N 64. High: 77. Winds: S 10-18 mph.

TUESDAY:

70% chance of storms, a few strong to severe possible. Breezy. Low: S 66, N 65. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 30% am chance of a shower. A little cooler, less humid. Low: S 61, N 59. High: 69.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies, much cooler and a bit breezy. Low: S 52, N 46. High: 61.

FRIDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and chilly. Low: S 44, N 36. High: 57.

SATURDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and cool. Low: S 46, N 38. High: 64.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and cool. Lows: S 48, N 43. High: 66.

