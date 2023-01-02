ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

Baldwin City man accused of shooting into bar, car

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VnTD_0k0rjlG300

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — A Baldwin City man is in jail, accused of attempted capital murder, running from police, and other related crimes.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man Friday evening at High Street and Lawrence Street in Baldwin City.

Investigators said the man used a handgun to fire multiple bullets into a sports bar called The Bullpen. The man is accused of driving around the block and shooting into a vehicle parked in front of the Baldwin City Public Library. From the library, officers said the man drove back to the bar and shot again.

No injuries reported after fight at Winnwood Skate Center

The gunshots were not targeting anyone, or any location, according to police.

“We are grateful no one was injured in this incident. We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the multiple Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies who provided invaluable assistance with the investigation, and commend our own Officer Vanessa Schmalz and Officer Ace Butrum on their brave and decisive work,” Chief Mike Pattrick, Baldwin City Police, said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but it did cause some damage.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shootings, or the suspect, is asked to call Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BELTON, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
WIBW

Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man behind bars after overnight armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After an overnight armed robbery, one Lawrence man spent New Year’s Eve behind bars. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the Circle K near 23rd and Iowa St. with reports of an armed robbery. When...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Narcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home. The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
921news.com

FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy