3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January

This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: Milwaukee’s deadly record

Milwaukee finished 2022 with another deadly record, at least 215 homicides, according to preliminary data from the Milwaukee Police Department. It was the third straight year Wisconsin’s largest city set a record murder mark. Danari Peer, 20, joined that dubious number on Oct. 5, when police say a former...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023

I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons

California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
FRANKLIN, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside Milwaukee Public Library’s Rise to TikTok Stardom

Whether there will be an uptick in visitors thanks to the library’s #influencer status remains to be seen. “Where we see the real benefits so far, is just in lifting up the library and sort of shifting people’s perception about it,” says Eileen Force Cahill, MPL’s community relations and engagement director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
