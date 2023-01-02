Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January
This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee. For the past few years and especially since the pandemic, out-of-state investors have been buying up and renting single-family homes and duplexes throughout the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Several schools impacted by power outages in Milwaukee area
Outages peaked at around 1,000 customers without power around 11 a.m. Since then, crews have restored power to just about every customer.
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Milwaukee’s deadly record
Milwaukee finished 2022 with another deadly record, at least 215 homicides, according to preliminary data from the Milwaukee Police Department. It was the third straight year Wisconsin’s largest city set a record murder mark. Danari Peer, 20, joined that dubious number on Oct. 5, when police say a former...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023
I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
On Milwaukee
Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons
California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
5 things to know and do the weekend of Dec. 30
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Hip-Hop Chess Club: Friday, Dec. 30. Your Move...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside Milwaukee Public Library’s Rise to TikTok Stardom
Whether there will be an uptick in visitors thanks to the library’s #influencer status remains to be seen. “Where we see the real benefits so far, is just in lifting up the library and sort of shifting people’s perception about it,” says Eileen Force Cahill, MPL’s community relations and engagement director.
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
CBS 58
'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
Comments / 1