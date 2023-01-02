ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 kids are all grown up on night out with their parents

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children seem to share a passion for Broadway with their talented parents, who are both Broadway veterans. The family enjoyed a night out together over the weekend and went to see “Some Like It Hot” for its Broadway premiere. Lucky for fans...
RadarOnline

Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'

The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
People

Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Unhinged woman stops Broadway’s ‘Death of a Salesman’ — cops called

Tuesday night on Broadway, appalled audience members watched the death of decorum.  At the play “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street, an unruly ticket buyer’s shouts and erratic behavior interrupted the performance, forcing star Wendell Pierce of “The Wire” to try to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be carried out forcefully (she was eventually escorted out by police),” said Instagram user Rubinbooty. The producers said in a statement to The Post: “We’re grateful to the entire team...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
The Independent

Wendell Pierce praised for response after audience member disrupts Broadway show

Wendell Pierce has been commended by fans after his response to an off-stage disturbance at a performance of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.The actor, known to many for his work as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire, is currently leading a production of the Arthur Miller play, made up of mostly Black actors.He plays the central salesman, Willie Loman, while British actor Sharon D Clarke plays his wife Linda, in a double reprisal of their roles from the 2019 West End production.During a performance of the show on Wednesday (28 December), the action on stage had to be called...
E! News

Lily Collins Reveals How She Prepped For Her Big Emily In Paris Season 3 Musical Performance

Watch: Emily in Paris: How Lily Collins Prepared for That Big Singing Moment. It pays to have musically-inclined friends. During the second episode of Emily in Paris' third season, Lily Collins takes center stage for a performance of the classic 1966 song "Alfie"—in honor of boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), of course—much to the surprise of her onlooking friends, including her singer BFF Mindy (Ashley Park).
Popculture

Broadway Play Disrupted by Woman, Police Called

Wendell Pierce's performance of Death of a Salesman on Tuesday was interrupted by an unruly audience member. New York City police were reportedly called to the Hudson Theatre to escort the woman and her husband from the venue. Pierce tried to reason with the heckler, as seen in viral videos from the incident.
