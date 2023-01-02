Read full article on original website
Related
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick
Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China's capital Beijing
WVNews
Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets
China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
peerj.com
Agricultural water allocation with climate change based on gray wolf optimization in a semi-arid region of China
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Belgium to test wastewater on airliners from COVID-hit China
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Belgium will test wastewater from planes arriving from China for new COVID variants as part of new steps against the spread of the coronavirus as infections in China surge, the government announced on Monday.
Tasting Table
A Norwegian Marketing Campaign Made Salmon Sushi Popular In Japan
While Japanese cuisine encompasses a wide variety of dishes, from curries to okonomiyaki to teppanyaki, and of course, most people immediately think of ramen and sushi. The depth of range continues within the sushi universe, and there are at least twenty types of sushi. According to PBS, sushi has been eaten in Japan since at least the 9th century, and today, raw salmon is one of the most popular and commonly found varieties.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Powered by sugarcane
Fun fact! Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. Click to read more. Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. In Brazil, these plants generate approximately 1,800 megawatts of surplus electricity; about 3% of the country’s overall electricity needs.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals huge extent of fungal disease in India
Researchers from India and Manchester have shown that over fifty million Indians are affected by serious fungal disease, 10% of which are from potentially dangerous mold infections. The experts from three Indian teaching hospitals: AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal and PGIMER, Chandigarh, along with The University of Manchester,...
Comments / 0