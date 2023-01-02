ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 4th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low of 28°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. A cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area....
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
NBC News

Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Axios

Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South

Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
towntalkradio.com

Texas Drought Outlook for 2023

2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
ketr.org

Severe storms possible in NE Texas Monday afternoon, evening

Today in Northeast Texas, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the region and there’s a chance for severe weather this afternoon. Across the region currently, we have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s. Later this morning, a chance for showers or thunderstorms will begin to develop. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with an 80 percent probability of showers and storms. Winds out of the south 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30. Some storms late this afternoon and this evening could be severe, with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. Tonight, a 50 percent chance for rain continuing until around midnight. Clearing skies overnight, with lows in the low 50s. Tuesday, sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas

Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
