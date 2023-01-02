ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRV40_0k0rjJjp00

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy who left his home Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.

Marshon Coleman reportedly left his home in the 700 block of E. 93rd Street on his own accord on Dec. 31 wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police arrest man accused of breaking into cars downtown

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown area in recent weeks. Police said on Wednesday morning that they arrested 44-year-old Brian Bodenschatz. In addition to the break-ins, Bodenschatz also had an active burglary warrant. The arrest happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy