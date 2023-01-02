Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
sarasotamagazine.com
What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future
Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposal for a new hotel complex landed on the desks of Bradenton Beach commissioners Dec. 2. The proposed hotel is 206,987 square feet with 103 units and would fall on the corner of Bridge Street and Gulf Drive South. Hunter Jensen is a Bradenton...
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents dreaming of winning the 785-million dollar Mega Millions jackpot
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a steady stream of people at Palmer Market in Sarasota on Tuesday and at stores throughout the Suncoast. They are all hoping of hitting Tuesday’s $785 million jackpot. The last time someone won the Mega Millions was in the middle of October....
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
WINKNEWS.com
Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market
Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
iheart.com
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Attorney Bryan Hannan Gives Us a Peek Inside His Designer-Filled Closet
Bryan Hannan, an attorney with Sarasota's Dolman Law Group, is able to afford his dream wardrobe now—but growing up in Chicago with a single mother, that wasn't always the case. "I dreamed about having an Armani suit," he recalls. "Now I have custom Armani suits with my name in them."
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Longboat Observer
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023
Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
