Nokomis, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
rclco.com

The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022

New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
SARASOTA, FL
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future

Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposal for a new hotel complex landed on the desks of Bradenton Beach commissioners Dec. 2. The proposed hotel is 206,987 square feet with 103 units and would fall on the corner of Bridge Street and Gulf Drive South. Hunter Jensen is a Bradenton...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Scoop

These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away

Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market

Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
iheart.com

Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
FONTANA, CA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023

Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
SARASOTA, FL

