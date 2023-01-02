Read full article on original website
Related
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
A senior executive assistant at Uber and self-described introvert shares the LinkedIn strategy that launched her career in Big Tech
Katie Thomas says being bold on LinkedIn helped her break into a major tech company and find mentors she could lean on for advice and support.
NEWSBTC
How This 25-Year-Old Traded $2 Billion In Crypto From His Parents’ Home
Per public filings with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, a 25-year-old registered a million-dollar-worth trading company at his parents’ house. According to a report, the company successfully traded over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The trading desk is PO Street Capital, and its founder Darren Nguyen...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
NEWSBTC
Avalanche: Will 2023 Bring A Fruitful Recovery For The AVAX Ecosystem?
The 2022 crypto bear market left a deep mark on the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, dropped by a whopping 89.5%, leaving many investors scratching their heads. However, the token has seen some rebound. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX is up 3.78% in the past 24 hours and...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Next Altcoin Season 2023
Looking for the best altcoins to buy for 2023? The $800 billion crypto sector has recently been rocked by the FTX scandal, so prices are low. Smart investors know to buy low and sell high. And exciting short-term growth opportunities are everywhere. Below we review 7 of the best altcoins...
NEWSBTC
6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023
As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
NEWSBTC
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ben Lilly
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023
A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
NEWSBTC
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
NEWSBTC
WITHUS GOLDIA TOKEN (WGDT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 3, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WITHUS GOLDIA TOKEN (WGDT) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WGDT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Saint Vincent Grenadine-based startup, WITHUS is...
NEWSBTC
Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?
Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
NEWSBTC
BONK Goes Bonkers With Over 200% Increase In Last 24 Hours – Will This Save Solana?
Solana’s ecosystem found itself in knee-deep trouble caused by fear, uncertainty and doubt over its connections with disgraced crypto exchange FTX. Since after the collapse of the exchange, the ecosystem has been trying to distance itself from FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, with Messari even releasing a detailed overview of the ecosystem and how it was impacted by the implosion back in December 15.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Coinbase Inflows Spike, Is This Bearish For BTC?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin inflows to Coinbase have spiked recently, a sign that may turn out to be bearish for the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows To Coinbase Register High Values. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a total of 20k BTC was transferred to Coinbase...
'I pay them $2.50 per hour and they take a LOT off my plate': Inside the exploitative world of virtual assistants
Small business owners who can't afford personal assistants are hiring 'virtual' assistants in the Philippines for pennies on the dollar.
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2023-2030 – Why 2023 Will Be a Good Year for Metacade (MCADE) Investors
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way for savvy investors to make significant returns, especially if they can spot the projects with the highest potential. This article will look at two of the most promising projects: Ripple and Metacade, exploring why investing in one could yield massive returns between 2023 and 2030 and why, despite the Ripple price prediction, Metacade has big potential for investors looking for maximum gains in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Bottom Signal: Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Falls To Three-Year Lows
Bitcoin is still stalling in terms of its price movement and has not made any significant jumps in the past couple of weeks. However, there could be a change in the trajectory of the digital asset in the coming weeks as the Bitcoin MVRV Ratio could be announcing a bottom signal.
WEKU
People in Tokyo wait in line 3 hours for a taste of these Japanese rice balls
Onigiri Bongo has served the humble onigiri, or rice ball, for 60 years. The current owner is the widow of the original owner, whom she married after discovering the restaurant as a newcomer to Tokyo.
Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here
By 2030, artificial intelligence is projected to contribute at least $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Additionally, 60% of entrepreneurs believe that AI is the most promising technology we have when it comes to innovation. These statistics clearly point to the heart of all the major tech trends that are...
Comments / 0