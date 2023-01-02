ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Listing for $2.399M, This Residence in Rochester, MI Enchants With Lush Landscaping and Marvelous Old-World Craftsmanship

 2 days ago
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia's Bill Brown Ford retains spot as world's top Ford dealer

Bill Brown Ford, a Livonia Ford dealer that's been in business for over 100 years, announced Wednesday that it managed to keep its spot as the world's top Ford dealer. The dealer first received the distinction in 2021, knocking a dealership in Florida out of the No. 1 spot. In 2022, Bill Brown managed to stay on top.
LIVONIA, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin

Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
DETROIT, MI
wgrt.com

Port Huron 2023 Chilly Fest Returns

Welcome to the new year. The City of Port Huron is looking to bring some excitement for the whole family with the return of Chilly Fest 2023. Chilly Fest is an outdoor event filled with cool activities and entertainment held in downtown Port Huron. The event will feature a s’mores station, horse and carriage rides, cornhole tournament, and much more.
PORT HURON, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Face of The Cannabis Industry – Greenhouse of Walled Lake

JERRY MILLEN – GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE. 103 E. WALLED LAKE DR., WALLED LAKE, MI 48390 | 833-644-7336 | INFO@GREENHOUSEOFWALLEDLAKE.COM | GREENHOUSEMI.COM. Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen, Michigan born and bred, has been involved in the state’s cannabis community for more than 17 years. He says he got into the industry to help medical patients, to whom he’s made a lifelong commitment. While others in the industry are veering away from medical products for profit, Millen and his staff take marijuana seriously as a medicine and will always advocate for the patients.
WALLED LAKE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study: South Park residents distrust Port Huron leadership, Part I

The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”
PORT HURON, MI
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE

