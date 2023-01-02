Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing
DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit. Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Police said she...
Have you seen Xtaviaa? Concern mounts for missing Hazel Park woman with short-term memory loss
Police have learned a 24-year-old Hazel Park women who went missing on New Year’s Eve had visited a hospital before getting a Lyft ride to a shelter in St. Clair Shores before she disappeared.
Body found partially buried behind Detroit home; FBI assisting police
Police in Detroit are investigating a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home on the city's east side.
Southfield police looking for 15-year-old girl who ran away a week ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old girl has been missing for almost a week after running away from her Southfield home, police said. Deasia Williams, 15, left home on Dec. 28, 2022. Her family said they haven't heard from her since that day, which isn't typical of her. Williams...
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
Utility worker finds body buried in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A utility worker found a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side. The discovery occurred Wednesday (Jan. 4) on Hildale near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police confirmed they were human remains, but it was atypical of how it has been...
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
Family mourns 19-year-old death in New Year's Eve shooting
Detroit police are investigating the shooting which took place near E. Warren and E. Outer Drive, in which two guns from a vehicle were recovered. Detectives are also attempting interviews with two other victims who were shot and continue to receive medical care.
Stolen car victim taunted by thieves on social media in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Imagine getting your car stolen and getting taunted about it. That happened to a Metro Detroit man when his Dodge Charger Scat Pack was stolen. Thieves took the man’s car and tried to get him to pay to get it back. One method to achieve the...
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
Neighbors fed up as illegal dump site turns into unavoidable eyesore on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors living on Detroit’s west side say they’re fed up with an illegal dumping site. Everything from old tires to abandoned boats has been dumped at the Linwood and Doris streets site, not too far from the Lodge and the Davison freeways. “The tires, the...
