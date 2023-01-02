DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.

