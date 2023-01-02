ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit. Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Police said she...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family mourns 19-year-old death in New Year's Eve shooting

Detroit police are investigating the shooting which took place near E. Warren and E. Outer Drive, in which two guns from a vehicle were recovered. Detectives are also attempting interviews with two other victims who were shot and continue to receive medical care.
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy