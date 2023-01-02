ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bills player collapses, gets CPR before leaving field in ambulance during Monday Night Football game

CINCINNATI – The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after a player collapsed and received CPR on the field. Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania, tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins at 8:55 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2) -- about nine minutes into the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game

One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 17 win over Bears

Following their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have now improved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 17.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell

Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell. The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI

