Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell news conference: Couldn't write Packers game scenario any better
It's Monday so that means it's time to hear from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell will no doubt be feeling good after a dominant win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense rolled up more than 500 yards of offense on the lowly Bears as Jared Goff went 21 of...
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
Detroit Pistons: Re-grading the Jerami Grant trade 6 months later
In four days, it will be six months since the Detroit Pistons traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers. We spent most of last year dealing with Jerami Grant trade rumors, but Troy Weaver finally pulled the trigger in July in a deal that didn’t look great at the time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remembering former Lions WR Chuck Hughes, the only NFL player to die on the field during a game
NFL fans around the country went from buzzing with anticipation for arguably the best game of the regular season, to sitting in horrifying silence after one of the scariest incidents in league history. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at this moment is in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bills player collapses, gets CPR before leaving field in ambulance during Monday Night Football game
CINCINNATI – The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after a player collapsed and received CPR on the field. Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania, tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins at 8:55 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2) -- about nine minutes into the game.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parents, coaches concerned about football injuries after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed
DETROIT – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he collapsed during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed moments after getting up from a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical teams performed CPR and gave the 24-year-old...
Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game
One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 17 win over Bears
Following their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have now improved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 17.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell
Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell. The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday...
Comments / 0