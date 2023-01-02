ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-workers remember 24-year-old shot at tire shop by customer who thought he was stealing car

People left flowers at the spot Daniel Gordon died and coworkers who showed up sat down in tears trying to make sense of this.

“Why, you know? He didn’t have to do that,” Coworker John Claude Edwards said. “We shouldn’t have to go through this. It’s just a test drive for him to get killed; a young brother.”

Just a test drive that ended in Daniel Gordon getting shot and killed on the job at Tires Plus Saturday afternoon.

He was 24 years old, a brother and son, coworkers say.

“I mean just ambitious you know? Just really ambitious. He wanted to be the greatest tech there is, always smiling, always just happy. We joke all the time in the back room,” Edwards said.

Workers said a customer named Quadarius McDowell came in for a brake inspection before 1:30 p.m.

So, Gordon got in to do a drive around the lot.

But police said the customer thought Gordon was stealing his car - so he started shooting him.

“He saw him in uniform. He’s got his bag with the work order in it and everything to test drive the vehicle. Why would you think anything different?” Edwards said.

After firing, police said the customer ran, but officers quickly tracked him and charged him with murder.

