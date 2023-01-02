Featuring ‘Caravaggio,’ ‘Charlotte,’ ‘Dreaming Walls,’ Uruguay’s ARCA Kicks Off Second Edition

The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...

