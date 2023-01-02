Featuring ‘Caravaggio,’ ‘Charlotte,’ ‘Dreaming Walls,’ Uruguay’s ARCA Kicks Off Second Edition

Read full article on original website
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by Pope
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
Are these hotels the most anticipated openings of 2023?
Buzzy, new properties are opening in Mexico, Greece and more this year.
Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life. April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger. 1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with...
Staatsoper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’
The Staatsoper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company said that Anna Samuil will sing the title role on March 17 and 21 replacing Elena Pankratova. Samuil made her Staatsoper Berlin debut in 2003 and has sin performed such roles as Donna...
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...
APTOPIX Brazil Pele
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous. Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Pelé was placed in his final resting place as millions of fans around the world mourned. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at the Vila Belmiro stadium where Pelé played much of his career. Pelé was buried in Santos, the city where he became famous. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket was ushered through the streets. Pele died Thursday at age 82.
Adriano Pedrosa Talks About a Year Dedicated to “Indigenous Histories”
Adriano Pedrosa was just announced as curator of the 2024 Venice Biennale. A.i.A. recently spoke to him for the annual Art in America Guide coming out in January 2023, which includes among its offerings a series of as-told-to interviews with museum directors working in different ways in and around the Global South. Pedrosa has been artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) since 2014, having started after cocurating the 2006 Bienal de São Paulo and the 2011 Istanbul Biennial. At MASP, Pedrosa has overseen a series of “Histories” exhibitions that began in 2016 with “Histories of...
Expressionism: The Bridge
And ourselves not deliberately. The century had changed; the 20th had come with its wars and revolutions, hopes and disappointments, violent passions and exaltation. The "contemplative" impressionism, which introduced a new understanding of the perception of nature, a great contribution to the creation of a new drawing technique, and a new attitude to the transmission of color and light, was replaced by an even brighter but ruder and "unbridled" artistic direction—expressionism (from Latin expressio, meaning "expression").
