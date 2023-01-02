Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U-Haul: Illinoisans continue to move out of state
(The Center Square) – Illinois is again near the bottom of a list of a moving company’s report showing one-way trucks moving out. U-Haul’s Growth Index report for 2022 shows moving traffic slowed throughout the country but remained busy in Illinois. Only behind California, U-Haul shows Illinois at 49th for a third year in a row, indicating the largest net losses of one-way trucks moving out.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb’s second term. On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest...
KPVI Newschannel 6
12 barred permanently from MetroLink, Metro buses due to assaults, other violations
Roughly 200 people have been suspended or barred from riding MetroLink trains and Metro buses for assaults and other offenses under a new policy begun by the transit system in the past two and half years. That includes 12 men who have been permanently banned and about 190 people who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GBI announces promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector
DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector. He will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several Investigative Division work units around the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit. Roesler has been...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker says Illinois will not give up on ending cash bail
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's confident a measure he signed into law in 2021 to end cash bail statewide is constitutional despite a lower court ruling otherwise. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021....
KPVI Newschannel 6
State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot
On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri legislators set policy priorities on ceremonial first day
JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers went back to work, kicking off a new legislative session by declaring interest in policy around ballot initiatives, education and sports betting. The first session of the 102nd General Assembly began with a largely ceremonial and procedural first day. State Sen. Caleb...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New delegates highlight General Assembly session starting Jan. 11
The Maryland General Assembly kicks off on a 90-day odyssey next Wednesday to create new laws in the state. While Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) will not take office until Jan. 18, a host of new members including 39 freshman delegates will join him on their first go around in Annapolis. Among them will be three new delegates from Southern Maryland.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee
The commonwealth closed out its tax collections for 2022 on a high note, taking in a total of $19.7 billion through the end of December, which was $503.1 million, or 2.6 percent ahead of projections, the Wolf administration said Tuesday. The commonwealth took in $4 billion in tax collections in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Miller sworn in as Minnesota State Senator for fifth time
St. Paul, MN -- Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) once again took the oath of office as a Minnesota State Senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session on Tuesday. Miller is serving his fifth term in the Senate. “It’s truly an honor to serve the great folks of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here are the Idaho laws going into effect in 2023
Originally published Jan. 2 on KTVB.COM. A handful of bills became laws at the start of this year. Here’s a rundown. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winter storm pushes gas prices upward
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House
MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
