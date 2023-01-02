Tumpek won his only Olympic bronze medal in the 200 fly in 1956 – but that wasn’t even his best event. He broke the World Record in the 100 meter butterfly five times in the 1950s, and was recognized as the first-ever FINA World Record holder in that event once it was formally separated from breaststroke. He swam 1:03.4 in May 1957, which stood for less-than-a-month when Japan’s Takashi Ishimoto took it away.

