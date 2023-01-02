Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness photographs hovering shiny objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Related
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off CA coast
Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them.
Antelope Valley Press
The lasting legacy of Navy Lt. Gwendolyn Bolden
We flew back to California from a round of family year-end visiting, landing at Burbank, just after one storm and just before another one rolled in. We counted ourselves lucky that we never fly Southwest, knowing full well that luck always has its limits. Back at the veterans’ weekly lunch...
Sfvbj.com
Aerospace: Rocket Engines, Fighter Jets and Drones are Vital to the Valley Economy
Doug Bradley walks through the factory shop floor at Aerojet Rocketdyne in Chatsworth pointing out the equipment used to make rocket engines. Bradley is the deputy director of the RS-25 program, which is building the engines used on NASA’s Space Launch System, the heavy rocket that takes humans to the moon and on other deep space missions.
Antelope Valley Press
Plane lands on Ontario highway
ONTARIO — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing, Monday morning, on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Antelope Valley Press
Rose Parade avoids California rain
PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought?
Parts of the Long Beach area are expected to get from 2 to 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday and another storm is forecast this weekend. The post Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxwilmington.com
Rare Snowy Owl Spotted in Los Angeles
A rare snowy owl was spotted in the southern California neighborhood of Cypress, just outside Los Angeles. “I am not a birder by trade, just a photographer. But I do know it’s a rare sight, and its pretty exciting to be here,” photographer Larry Hack told reporters. The...
Antelope Valley Press
City hires company to aid goal for energy
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change
On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Comments / 0