ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

The lasting legacy of Navy Lt. Gwendolyn Bolden

We flew back to California from a round of family year-end visiting, landing at Burbank, just after one storm and just before another one rolled in. We counted ourselves lucky that we never fly Southwest, knowing full well that luck always has its limits. Back at the veterans’ weekly lunch...
BURBANK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Plane lands on Ontario highway

ONTARIO — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing, Monday morning, on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
ONTARIO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Rose Parade avoids California rain

PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
PASADENA, CA
CBS 8

Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Rare Snowy Owl Spotted in Los Angeles

A rare snowy owl was spotted in the southern California neighborhood of Cypress, just outside Los Angeles. “I am not a birder by trade, just a photographer. But I do know it’s a rare sight, and its pretty exciting to be here,” photographer Larry Hack told reporters. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City hires company to aid goal for energy

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade

Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change

On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
PASADENA, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy