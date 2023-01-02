I met Amber Wang this past summer, when she was a participant in Caltech’s Planet Finder Academy with 26 other PUSD high schoolers. I noticed her seriousness and focus, and she and her friends were typically doing well during the activities. When I asked the group to take the telescopes that they built in one of the sessions and observe and draw the moon, she came back with a detailed drawing she had done with the family’s much larger telescope. When I interviewed her with her mom and sister just last week, she mentioned how the Pasadena High School astronomy club was a highlight of her time at PHS. During the summer week I heard from Caltech staff about her sister Sylvia who also had attended PHS and who had participated in Caltech’s Summer Research Connection for two summers and how outstanding she was. I learned that Sylvia is now a student at Caltech, and their mother is a Caltech staff scientist.

