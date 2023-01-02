Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness photographs hovering shiny objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Expanded Learning program is extended
PALMDALE — Westside Union School District will extend its Expanded Learning Opportunities Program for transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade students to nine hours on non-school days, under an agreement with the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club. Expanded Learning refers to before-school, after-school, summer or intercession learning programs that focus...
myburbank.com
Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility
The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition For Highest Quality Stroke Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL – Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases. The Mission Hills hospital’s stroke program has long been recognized by Los Angeles County emergency medical services as a comprehensive stroke center, ...
Antelope Valley Press
The lasting legacy of Navy Lt. Gwendolyn Bolden
We flew back to California from a round of family year-end visiting, landing at Burbank, just after one storm and just before another one rolled in. We counted ourselves lucky that we never fly Southwest, knowing full well that luck always has its limits. Back at the veterans’ weekly lunch...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Long Beach, CA’s Environmental Services Bureau to Offer Eight-Week Composting and Recycling Program
Long Beach residents will have an opportunity to study waste reduction strategies in-depth over an eight-week course organized by the Department of Public Works’ Environmental Services Bureau. The classes for the program will take place on eight consecutive Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting on Feb. 9. To be certified as a Master Composter Recycler, students must attend at least seven out of the eight classes and volunteer for 25 hours.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation
PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
coloradoboulevard.net
An Unusual Pasadena Unified Story
I met Amber Wang this past summer, when she was a participant in Caltech’s Planet Finder Academy with 26 other PUSD high schoolers. I noticed her seriousness and focus, and she and her friends were typically doing well during the activities. When I asked the group to take the telescopes that they built in one of the sessions and observe and draw the moon, she came back with a detailed drawing she had done with the family’s much larger telescope. When I interviewed her with her mom and sister just last week, she mentioned how the Pasadena High School astronomy club was a highlight of her time at PHS. During the summer week I heard from Caltech staff about her sister Sylvia who also had attended PHS and who had participated in Caltech’s Summer Research Connection for two summers and how outstanding she was. I learned that Sylvia is now a student at Caltech, and their mother is a Caltech staff scientist.
Antelope Valley Press
NASA Armstrong research team studies Hawaii volcano
PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows. The team of scientists...
Antelope Valley Press
City seeks ways to build housing on land parcel
PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District. The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and...
Sfvbj.com
Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport
After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone
Antonette Franceschi-Chavez has given roughly 10,000 books away through her nonprofit, Equity Through Literacy, which was started almost three years ago. She also recently opened Casita Bookstore at 1440 E. Fourth St. The post This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Antelope Valley Press
Rose Parade avoids California rain
PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
From Freeway Metropolis to Tech City: LA’s Plan to Transform By 2028
It’s 8 a.m. on a Monday morning. I wave at the contact-free traffic sensor and the cars stop so I can cross. A delivery robot zooms past bringing cold brew and breakfast burritos to neighbors, while someone activates a micromobility electric scooter and glides off down a side street. An autonomous vehicle on a trial run pauses at the stop sign, guided by Global Positioning System satellites more than 12,000 miles overhead. A smart pole tracks air quality at the intersection and reports back to the data science team at City Hall.
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
spectrumnews1.com
LA's Reparations Advisory Commission looking to repair harm
LOS ANGELES — This fall, the city of LA’s Reparations Advisory Commission has been hosting a series of community conversations asking the public for input. The seven-member commission is tasked with determining how to address the injustices of slavery. Its most recent engagement event in November featured over...
LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient
Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
Comments / 0