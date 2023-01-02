ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas story illustrates how we can learn life's lessons from the youngest among us

By Connie Mason Michaelis
 2 days ago
For the past 24 years, my husband and I have participated in the Christmas Bureau adoption program. Each year, we join with a large group of friends who raise funds and adopt many families and individuals.

We call our generous group of givers "Party with a Purpose."

Pre-COVID, we not only adopted hundreds of people, but we also had an annual party to wrap gifts and prepare for delivery. Each year, I had the opportunity to share my favorite Christmas-giving story with the attendees.

It’s been three years since I’ve had that opportunity, so I am sharing it here.

There was a young, scantily dressed street urchin walking the streets in a big city. The weather was chilly, and it was just starting to snow. He noticed a few feet in front of him a beautiful shiny black car. The valet was wiping the car down just as the owner emerged from the tower building.

The businessman saw the young man walking back in forth in front of his car, looking at his own reflection on the polished surface. He could hear the little boy oohing and ahhing over his new car. He could only imagine how impressed the child was.

After a few minutes, the businessman approached the child and knelt next to him. The man said, “Hey kid, do you like my car?” The boy said, “Oh man, this is the most beautiful car I’ve ever seen!” And then, in amazement, he added: “Is this really your car? Where did you get a car like this?”

By this time, a small crowd had gathered watching the interplay between the business executive and the little boy. Everyone was smiling at the kid’s utter infatuation with the car. So, each one there, including the child, was amazed when he answered, “My brother gave me this car!”

Well, that sent the little boy into a frenzy. “You mean your brother gave you this car?” he said incredulously. “Wow, I can’t believe that. This is the best car I’ve ever seen — it is amazing! It’s brand new, and your brother gave it to you!”

The executive smiled, knowing that the little boy had to be green with envy. The kid just kept oohing and ahhing with a big ear-to-ear grin on his face. He began to speak up, “Oh man, I wish … I just wish that ...” And the whole group leaned in to hear him say, “Oh, man, I wish I could be that kind of brother!”

How appropriate, a lesson from a child — it is truly better to be the giver than the receiver.

We can take that message into the coming year and look for the opportunity to be “that kind of brother!”

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.

