Evansville-area food news: Pizza Week, Maine lobster and more

EVANSVILLE — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Cousins Maine Lobster truck returns to Evansville

Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Myriad Brewing Company's downtown Evansville tap room on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon-8 p.m. Enjoy a Myriad craft brew with your lobster roll, chowder, lobster grilled cheese or other Maine lobster-based treat. Chances for a big crowd at the truck are great.

Myriad Brewing Company is at 101 SE First St.; 812-402-1515.

Leave room for Evansville Pizza Week

Evansville Pizza Week will have its fourth annual run from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14. A dozen or more pizza restaurants in Evansville will offer special $8 pizza deals. It might be a price reduction on a popular menu item, a special meal bundle or a creative off-menu special such as Lombardi's New York Pizza and Wings' Cheesy Dill Pickle Pizza. Watch for more details on Facebook.com/EvansvillePizzaWeek.

Bakery to offer baking and decorating classes

Gayla Cake is now closed for retail, walk-in business. In 2023, custom baked goods and wedding cakes may be ordered ahead of time. Cake baking and cake decorating classes will be offered, and the shop can be rented for special events. Watch Gayla Cake's Facebook page for more details as her plans take shape.

Gayla Cake is at 320 N. Main St.; 812-454-9791.

Barbecue cooking class and fundraising dinner with Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson, Evansville's own barbecue guru and grand champion pit master, will be teaching and cooking at the BBQ & Bourbon for a Cause VIP cooking school, dinner and auction for Cancer Pathways Midwest on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Vanderburgh 4-H auditorium. The event is likely to sell out, so get your tickets early. Price is $75 for dinner or cooking school individually or $130 for both. You can also pay $600 for a table of 8 for dinner only. Proceeds will go toward individualized support, resources, education and connection to anyone in our community who is impacted by cancer, at no cost to them.

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is at 201 Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Catering operation expands on East Side

Venue 812 and Acropolis Catering are expanding by purchasing the former Chicken 'N Salsa building on North Weinbach Avenue. The building will be named Kitchen 812 and will be remodeled to host smaller parties and meetings and serve as commissary space for local food trucks, independent caterers and others.

Kitchen 812 will be at 122 N. Weinbach Ave.