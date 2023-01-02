ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville-area food news: Pizza Week, Maine lobster and more

By Aimee Blume, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f040P_0k0ri92100

EVANSVILLE — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Cousins Maine Lobster truck returns to Evansville

Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Myriad Brewing Company's downtown Evansville tap room on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon-8 p.m. Enjoy a Myriad craft brew with your lobster roll, chowder, lobster grilled cheese or other Maine lobster-based treat. Chances for a big crowd at the truck are great.

Myriad Brewing Company is at 101 SE First St.; 812-402-1515.

Leave room for Evansville Pizza Week

Evansville Pizza Week will have its fourth annual run from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14. A dozen or more pizza restaurants in Evansville will offer special $8 pizza deals. It might be a price reduction on a popular menu item, a special meal bundle or a creative off-menu special such as Lombardi's New York Pizza and Wings' Cheesy Dill Pickle Pizza. Watch for more details on Facebook.com/EvansvillePizzaWeek.

Bakery to offer baking and decorating classes

Gayla Cake is now closed for retail, walk-in business. In 2023, custom baked goods and wedding cakes may be ordered ahead of time. Cake baking and cake decorating classes will be offered, and the shop can be rented for special events. Watch Gayla Cake's Facebook page for more details as her plans take shape.

Gayla Cake is at 320 N. Main St.; 812-454-9791.

Barbecue cooking class and fundraising dinner with Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson, Evansville's own barbecue guru and grand champion pit master, will be teaching and cooking at the BBQ & Bourbon for a Cause VIP cooking school, dinner and auction for Cancer Pathways Midwest on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Vanderburgh 4-H auditorium. The event is likely to sell out, so get your tickets early. Price is $75 for dinner or cooking school individually or $130 for both. You can also pay $600 for a table of 8 for dinner only. Proceeds will go toward individualized support, resources, education and connection to anyone in our community who is impacted by cancer, at no cost to them.

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center is at 201 Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Catering operation expands on East Side

Venue 812 and Acropolis Catering are expanding by purchasing the former Chicken 'N Salsa building on North Weinbach Avenue. The building will be named Kitchen 812 and will be remodeled to host smaller parties and meetings and serve as commissary space for local food trucks, independent caterers and others.

Kitchen 812 will be at 122 N. Weinbach Ave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer

If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$130,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in the December 22, $130,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Right Stuff located at 1321 North Fulton Avenue in Evansville. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for December 22 are 9-17-26-31-37. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
NEWBURGH, IN
owensboroliving.com

Something Old, Something New…

The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Large fire reported at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. It broke out Wednesday evening. Sheriff Malone tells us “numerous, numerous” fire departments are one scene. He says the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t...
TELL CITY, IN
owensboroliving.com

Living Her Best Life

Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to Owensboro. She performed at ROMP in 2019 and had the honor of being featured on the first episode of the first season of “My Bluegrass Story,” a TV show that was filmed on location at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. On March 24, Rhonda and her band, “The Rage,” will take the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for what is sure to be a fun and entertaining show.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday in Owensboro

“In Dolly We Trust” will feature karaoke, a look-alike contest, drink specials, photo opportunities and more! The singer, actress and philanthropist is turning 77, so this 21-and-over event is for decades of Dolly fans. Aside from selling 100 million records worldwide, winning 11 Grammys and having 25 No. 1...
OWENSBORO, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy